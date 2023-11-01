Your Daily MomScope for November 01, 2023





Aries

Do you wish you could go back in time -- and learn another nursery rhyme? Today, you will enjoy finding poetry of all sorts that appeals to your little tyke, and you'll enjoy making memorable moments together.





Taurus

Careful that you don't overdo it today. With a busy time coming soon, you may feel pressured to prepare as much as possible in advance. Relax and enjoy your little one, and know that you will get everything done in good time.





Gemini

If you find that you are pouring tea for the stuffed animals or putting the penthouse on the tower of blocks, something's wrong with the picture. Your little tyke needs to know it's not okay to start lots of projects that others need to finish.





Cancer

Be careful about starting new projects today. You might want to spiff up the living room before a party, plus sew some new clothes for your child. But you have enough on your plate these days, so don't get in over your head.





Leo

You will find that your approach today is brilliant yet balanced. You'll have lots of great ideas, such as surprising your family with a special dinner. But you'll also keep within budget to make them a reality.



Virgo

It's your turn at car pool just when you must get to work early, drop off the dry cleaning and get ready for out-of-town guests! But you're so organized that you'll juggle it all with style and not drop a single ball.





Libra

This has the potential to be a super day for you and your kiddo. All the puzzles they try will suddenly seem easy, and you both will 'play well with others.' Make the most of this pleasant and social trend.





Scorpio

You're a strong person who is always there for others. But everyone needs a little 'me' time now and then -- and today is your day. It's not a weakness to ask another mom to take over carpool duty so you can recharge your batteries.





Sagittarius

Your tyke is going to make their hopes and wishes known today. You have time to make them come true, as they are well aware. Bask in all the buttering up -- it won't last long!





Capricorn

The projects that you and your kiddo have started will require some careful planning. You each should spend lots of time today figuring out if you have the resources needed to get everything done pretty quickly.





Aquarius

Today you and your little one may find out why they call it a 'social whirl.' A string of invites may keep you so busy your head spins. Enjoy the happy turn of events, and all that the happy trend brings your way.





Pisces

Out with the old, in with the new. Your child will be getting new books and toys and games soon. This is the perfect opportunity to donate some of their old things no longer needed. This is a good day to make some room.



