Your Daily MomScope for March 03, 2024





It takes a village to raise a child. Sometimes we need a little extra guidance from the stars to manage motherhood. Momscope is here to help.





Aries

Go ahead and run those errands and pick up all the stuff your young'un can't live without. There's just one pitfall at the mall, though, as you may forget to read the fine print on a warranty. Don't sign anything until you do.





Taurus

Has the kiddo got selective deafness -- as in tuning out only you? You should share your problems with other moms today. They might not be able to help you out all that much, but it's nice to know someone's listening.





Gemini

It's true what they say: You can have it all -- just not all today! There are so many things for you and the little one to attend to. Figure out what's most important and focus on it -- then let the little things go and relax.





Cancer

Let others nitpick today. Go ahead and focus on the free-flowing and intuitive side of things. You know just when a coworker needs a cheer-up session, and that a quick visit from the tyke is the perfect pick-me-up.





Leo

It's best to act on instinct today. Listen to your intuition when it tells you whether a financial matter is a go. Or whether you should let your little one go on that sleepover. Your heart is a surer guide than your head now.



Virgo

Inch by inch, slowly the inchworm works their way up the stalk. So, too, your baby will take their time watching them go or generally dawdling. Accept the fact that others must go at their own pace, and you'll have a great day.





Libra

This is a good day to share your many gifts. Why not invite that nice mom from playgroup over? You might offer to give her redecorating project your unique and special touch, and she'll really appreciate your expert input.





Scorpio

In case you haven't noticed, you're much more methodical than your kiddo. You enjoy putting everything in its place, with the toys and books just so. Perhaps if you keep repeating this, they'll get the knack eventually.





Sagittarius

Your tyke is in a mood to play games -- and so are you! Why not indulge in some of their favorites? Of course, you think that means one or two rounds of Candyland or Twister, while they can go on all day. Whatever you do, you'll both have a ball.





Capricorn

You speak to motivate today. Just a few words of encouragement to the tyke, and they aced that test. Who knows what heights you will inspire them to reach next -- the sky's the limit when you keep it positive.





Aquarius

You're always on the cutting edge, and you heard neon colors are the in thing for spring. Be careful about imposing a style like orange striped pants with a bubblegum pink shirt. Your little one may want to hide it rather than work it!





Pisces

Is it really possible to live in a house made of gingerbread and gumdrops with a unicorn parked in the yard? Today, you may have to help your little one figure out what is fact and what is fantasy. If you can get your own head out of the clouds, that is!



