Your Daily MomScope for January 23, 2024





It takes a village to raise a child. Sometimes we need a little extra guidance from the stars to manage motherhood. Momscope is here to help.





Aries

'Oh hot chocolate, so rich and fine, how I wish that you were mine.' Today, you and your tyke can do much better than this little rhyme. All around you are things that inspire some free verse or another form of artistic expression.





Taurus

You can find ways to inject new life into the same old routine today. Bringing some home-baked goodies will liven up coffee break time. And a new bath toy or two will have the tyke going splish-splash in a flash.





Gemini

Is it playtime or creative time with your baby? Actually, it would be a good time to combine both! Today, you will find creative ways to have fun and playful ways to be artistic. It's going to be a great day.





Cancer

This is a great day to pay attention to things that need doing around the house. If you and your little tyke put your heads together, you can mostly likely find a way to finance that upgrade to a big kid's room.





Leo

Romance is high on the agenda today, but can you and your partner pull it off? With a little creativity and calling in some babysitting favors, the answer most likely is yes. Sometimes together, however brief, is just what you both need.



Receive a personalized guide to the next year of your life with a 12 Months Personal Transits Report.





Virgo

Everyone knows what a hard worker you are, but today you should not set unreasonable goals. There could be minor setbacks over which you have no control. Do what you can to the best of your ability and then move on to other things.





Libra

Get ready for another high-energy day! You need a new project towards which to channel all that energy. Make it a priority today, after the day care run and work, and before the shopping and what all else you must do.





Scorpio

Peace of mind may be harder to hold onto than the kiddo after their bath today. To latch onto some, follow their lead: Turn any task into playtime and remember to enjoy the simple pleasures that can be found. It's that simple.





Sagittarius

Knock, knock. Who's there? Wanda. Wanda who? Wanda go out and play, don't you? Everywhere you go today, fun and laughter seem to follow you and your kiddo. You'll both easily make new friends, and find new ways to share the good vibes.





Capricorn

You and your kiddo can make beautiful music together. Perhaps figuratively through working in harmony. Or literally, by trying your hand and playing an instrument or singing together, tra la!





Aquarius

How do you get a nut to laugh? You crack it up! Today, you've got a million ways to make even the crankiest kid laugh. Fortunately, with you as social director, there won't be many of those around you today.





Pisces

Isn't it time you collected on what is owed you? You are so generous when doing favors for other moms or helping them out in some way. If you ask them to return the favor today, chances are you will get an instant 'yes.'



Make sure you're on the right path! Your Personalized Career Horoscope is waiting with answers for you.