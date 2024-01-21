Your Daily MomScope for January 21, 2024





Aries

So your kiddo made a new game, but keeps changing their mind about how it is played? Everywhere you go today, there may be too many rules for your liking. But all you have to do is exercise some patience, and you'll be a winner.





Taurus

You gotta hand it to that baby of yours. They awake each morning certain they will have a wonderful day. Today, you will find that same positive attitude will insure that you put your day on a track that will make everyone happy.





Gemini

On and off the job, to make the most of this day you'll have to pay attention to details, down to the very smallest. Just be a little extra picky, and you won't overlook anything important. This is a great day to get lots of work done.





Cancer

You have big plans for your kiddo's future, but this would be a good day to encourage them to make their own. Especially if they include buying you that mansion, once they've made the first of their many, many millions.





Leo

Extravagance! This would be a good day to exercise more thrift, though. An easy way is to simply plan your route so that you and your kiddo will not pass the shoe or toy store or another zone that is potentially dangerous to your wallet.



Virgo

What goes tick tock, woof? A watchdog! Don't be too surprised if today you find yourself indulging in some just plain silliness with your little one. This will get what promised to be a great day off to a good start.





Libra

Ready, set, go. Let's see who can just lie around the house and do as little as possible today, you or your tyke. They won't mind a little time off, but it is you who will benefit the most from this chance to recharge your batteries.





Scorpio

Today, your kiddo may tell you something they want kept secret, something that's just between the both of you. You're tempted to tell your spouse or partner or someone else. But it's best that mom keeps mum for now!





Sagittarius

Though money may be on your mind, it's no day to ask for a raise. But it is a great time to get clear about your hopes and wishes, and to set a long-term strategy for achieving them. An upgrade of your tyke's for your tyke may be part of them.





Capricorn

Your little tyke has trashed the nursery, dirtied all their clean clothes, pulled kitty's tail and tossed oatmeal onto the kitchen floor. And all before noon. You, also, will make an early start on your own to-do list today.





Aquarius

Look beneath the surface today. Under your tyke's calm exterior may lie a tantrum, or there could be issues at work you should be aware of. Not that you should be alarmed, but it's best to stay alert to what's going on around you.





Pisces

Your main relationship may be changing in a way that concerns you. Talking it over with your other half is the way to go today. You'll find it easy to express yourself and you'll both be happier once the air is cleared.



