Your Daily MomScope for January 18, 2024

Aries

Ready, set, action! This will be a day when you will want to go for the bold. As in indulging in some sort of physical activity beyond chasing your little one around the playground! You might even join a team and test your mettle on a playing field.





Taurus

Power struggles may be going on at work today, ones you are not aware of. There's no point getting worked up about things you have no control over. Employ your famous patience and you'll weather any storms in style.





Gemini

And then there are the many, many projects you started and never finished. Since there is great energy at your disposal today, why not channel it into finishing up some? Your tyke will be thrilled if you enlist their help.





Cancer

Something your little one says or does will remind you that you have the smartest, cutest, best-behaved baby in the world. No need to worry about how long it will last or if anyone will notice. Just be proud.





Leo

You will go forth with confidence today. Don't keep all this good stuff to yourself; share your enthusiasm with your coworkers or put a proposal in front of your boss. You can sell just about anything to anyone.



Virgo

Fact: Your baby is clearly the smartest, cutest, nicest and wisest baby in the universe. Today, make your case by showing one snapshot or telling one anecdote. Anything more is overkill and you'll come off as bragging.





Libra

Weather conditions could mean your baby is confined to quarters. When they ask 'why?' today, it's best to go beyond 'because I said so.' Your child needs to understand the bigger picture, so have a complete explanation ready.





Scorpio

'Where does success come before work?' asks your tyke. In the dictionary! You might have to bring work home or otherwise demonstrate your dedication today to demanding superiors. Your efforts will be rewarded in time.





Sagittarius

You can't control the winter weather, but you are definitely in charge of the atmosphere inside! Your positive attitude will help your little one have a great day and shield them from any negativity today.





Capricorn

Is anyone more deserving of praise and adulation than your little tyke? Still, there will be days when they won't be picked first for the team or dance routine, and it's important they not take it personally. And neither should you today.





Aquarius

There is just so much you want your kiddo to experience. Today, you can see a host of new opportunities for them and you'll want to help them choose. Act as the catalyst, then let them do their thing at their own pace.





Pisces

Mind your own business! This is good advice today, when there may be a lot going on. Since you're so sympathetic, other people tend to tell you all their troubles. Listen, but make it clear you can't solve all of them.



