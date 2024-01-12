Your Daily MomScope for January 12, 2024





Aries

Oh, that kiddo of yours. Some days they are good -- very, very good -- and some days they are terrible! Today, if you set an example by being agreeable and charming, you just might find they follow your lead.





Taurus

Crayons! Glitter! Glue! Go! This is a wonderful day to focus on art projects with your little one. Your enthusiasm is so infectious, they and their friends won't mind catching the creativity bug and passing it around.





Gemini

Another busy day is on tap, and you may find yourself entertaining the neighbors. Keep an eye on your little one when you lay out the goodies. They may take advantage and grab some extra goodies when your back is turned.





Cancer

All aboard! With you at the helm and your kiddo as your first mate, you're ready to set sail on some adventures today. Keep in familiar waters and you should both be able to steer a fun and steady course today.





Leo

Either your kiddo broke your favorite vase or they didn't. But today you may find that there are situations in which there is no clear right or wrong. You might have to adjust your approach to issuing timeouts because of it.



Virgo

What a great team you and your little one make. You prepare a delicious lunch, they feed it to the doggie. You scrub the kitchen floor, they decorate it with footprints. It's a good thing you understand each other so well.





Libra

Who's the biggest culture vulture? You and your little one may get into a contest over this today. If you look, you'll find many ways you can take in some art, music, theatre or dance without spending a lot of money.





Scorpio

You may find you and your little one have very different ideas about what is going to be fun today. You'd be wise to rein in some of your more daring ideas, like sliding down the biggest hill in town. Your child may not be ready to take the plunge.





Sagittarius

Keep an eye on your little tyke when they belly up to the table today. They can get so excited when their favorite dish is on the menu and gobble it down like there's no tomorrow. Lucky for them, there is; can you say portion control?





Capricorn

This would be a good day to let your feelings be known to those around you. Tell your tyke exactly what you think of that rat's nest they call a room. And don't let your other half off the hook about date night -- it's on!





Aquarius

Much as you prefer to focus on the future, today you should indulge in a little hindsight. Your kiddo needs to hear some tales from the past. That one about how daddy met mommy never fails to please the peanut gallery.





Pisces

You may or may not have formal training in art, but you certainly know how to appreciate the beauty around you. Today, share this ability with your little tyke. Go for a walk and look for a rainbow, listen to the birds, catch some snowflakes.



