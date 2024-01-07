Your Daily MomScope for January 07, 2024





It takes a village to raise a child. Sometimes we need a little extra guidance from the stars to manage motherhood. Momscope is here to help.





Aries

Feelings of frustration can erupt today, but you're more than equipped to deal with them. Staying cool, calm and flexible isn't always easy, but it's the best way to avoid tantrums -- both your tyke's and yours!





Taurus

If you've been putting off that family meeting, today would be a wonderful day to call one. Your little tyke and other half probably have a lot on their minds. You don't have to say 'yes' to everything; just hear them out.





Gemini

You're a little woozy after yesterday's amorous attentions, so spend time today with your little one in the sandbox -- or anywhere else you'll feel really grounded.





Cancer

Your famous intuition will prove helpful today. Use it to read between the lines with your little tyke. 'I hate this lunch!' might really mean 'I'm mad at you because you wouldn't let me do something.' You'll know how to reassure them.





Leo

Get ready for a burst of creative energy -- not your kiddo's this time, but yours! You might use it to redecorate your living room or revamp your wardrobe or work on your scrapbook. Your efforts will win you rave reviews.



Virgo

Picky, picky, picky. That may be how your little tyke views your attempts to get them to clean their room or get organized. But if you back off and let them do things in their own way today, you'll find it all goes quite smoothly.





Libra

With a mile-long to-do list, it's difficult to avoid those blues. But by day's end, you'll be your old sociable self and may lead the way to the sledding hill or swimming pool to mingle with the gang.





Scorpio

You have an amazing imagination today, and you can channel that into some seasonal artwork with your baby. Go ahead and make designer snowsuits or paint pretty snowflakes or whatever strikes their fancy. It's going to be great.





Sagittarius

This is a good day to think about expanding your horizons. It could be literally looking into expanding your home or shopping for a larger one. Or in just spending some time thinking about a bigger future for you and your little tyke.





Capricorn

You're always ready to help out and make a practical contribution. Today, you may find that a good cause really touches your heart and you're ready to go the extra mile because of it. Go ahead and pitch right in.





Aquarius

Think before you dip into the joint account. On this busy day, you might forget about a check you wrote or an automatic payment that's due. It would be wise to crunch the numbers before you go out and spend.





Pisces

Got the blahs? It's time to get out of that rut! Bundle up your tyke and hit the road for some adventures at the mall or park. Or, you can both play dress-up and see what kind of imaginative new outfits you can make out of what's in the closet.



