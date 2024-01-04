Your Daily MomScope for January 04, 2024





It takes a village to raise a child. Sometimes we need a little extra guidance from the stars to manage motherhood. Momscope is here to help.





Aries

You will want to have like-minded people around you today. But when it comes to your little tyke, as they begin to think for themselves you may find the children they seek out will not the ones you expected. Be prepared for a surprise.





Taurus

You say the peanut butter goes on the bottom, your kiddo insists it goes on top of the jelly. If you're not careful, you can get caught up in pointless power struggles today. Do your best to avoid taking sides unnecessarily.





Gemini

This is a great day to spend time deep in thought. Or even just staring off into space and pretending that you are deep in thought. Turns out your little one can't tell the difference and might let you get some rest.





Cancer

Your little one may not get their way, so it's best for you to show them how to be flexible -- and not just those moves from ballet or karate class. Learning to roll with the punches is the key for both of you today.





Leo

You can't always get what you want. But today you can help someone else get what they need. It could be another mom needs some time to herself, and you can easily help by having her tyke over for a play date.



What does the moon say about your emotional nature? Master your emotions with a Natal Moon Report!





Virgo

Who would have thought it? Like your little one says, the socks should go in the top drawer. Today, you will find many ways to organize your life more efficiently that will be quite different from what you have been doing.





Libra

The day might get off to a rocky start, with you unsure of where to put your energies. But then it becomes obvious -- have fun with your little one. Once you make it a priority, all sort of possibilities lie in wait.





Scorpio

Brace yourself for unexpected outbursts today. Your little tyke may have been under a lot of stress, or maybe they'll act up for no reason at all. All kids occasionally get cranky, so deal with it as best you can.





Sagittarius

That's it! A project you've worked so hard on is now a stunning success. Make sure you stick around long enough to bask in all the praise. Why not take your little one out for a celebration, just you two?





Capricorn

A penny earned is a penny saved? Since it's never too soon for your baby to learn about finances, have them set up that piggy bank. You'll look after more complicated financial issues today, with an eye to upping the bottom line.





Aquarius

You'll want to make a good impression today, as you'll likely be making a presentation or attending a meeting. Don't be surprised if not everyone shares your enthusiasm at first, but your words can inspire others to share in your vision.





Pisces

If you find that you want to join your kiddo and spend time being creative and drawing pictures, go right ahead. You've been thinking a lot lately, and you need an outlet to take your mind off it so you can relax and rejuvenate.



Find your cosmic purpose. Receive personalized astrological guidance with Astrology+.