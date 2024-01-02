Your Daily MomScope for January 02, 2024





It takes a village to raise a child. Sometimes we need a little extra guidance from the stars to manage motherhood. Momscope is here to help.





Aries

'Wait! I can't keep up!' You may be hearing this from not only your little tyke but also people at work today. That's because you're mind is working at lightning speed, so no wonder others have trouble keeping pace with you.





Taurus

So the kiddo says they can't wait to give you a present and a kiss and to tell you you're the bestest, bestest mother in the world? Yup, they want something! You'll know exactly how to handle the situation.





Gemini

Today, it may seem like everyone around you turns into an authority on everything. You can take much of what your coworkers throw at you. But when the kiddo turns into a back-car-seat driver, it's time to draw the line!





Cancer

If you and your other half are having some difficulty seeing eye-to-eye regarding an important matter, back off for a while. Once you look at it from another angle, their point of view makes more sense and a compromise is more likely.





Leo

It's great that you're all fired up about fitness, and that new salsa aerobics class. But your kiddo is not the only one who's tired of hearing about it. A little less talking and more boogieing may be in order.



Virgo

Be prepared to be rewarded for past hard work today. It could be a major project at work or your Herculean efforts to get your little one to learn the alphabet or clean their room or share their toys. Bask in the glow; you've earned it.





Libra

Your child never ceases to amaze you with their ability to find ways to challenge authority. Today, you may find that you have a similar effect on those in charge. Tone it down and you'll accomplish more today.





Scorpio

You're not the only one who knows to make a move when those in authority are in a good mood. Don't be surprised if you find you have competition at work today. Try to get in early so you can be first in line to ask a favor.





Sagittarius

Music and art will hold significant appeal for you now. Why not share it with your baby? There might be an exhibition or concert with works they can relate to. You'll both be inspired by beauty today.





Capricorn

Your plans are working out -- so why worry? There are so many variables that come into play, things that you have no control over. But as long as the outcome is positive, today you should just go with the flow.





Aquarius

Can't sleep in? You may find you're feeling a little tired or even run down today. But all it will take is a good, long nap or some yoga -- or whatever helps recharge your batteries -- to put you back on top of your form.





Pisces

If you want to move on up the food chain, this would be a good day to call upon those who are well placed. Someone could have good advice or a useful contact for you, if only you will speak up and make your aspirations known.



