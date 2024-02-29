Your Daily MomScope for February 29, 2024





It takes a village to raise a child. Sometimes we need a little extra guidance from the stars to manage motherhood. Momscope is here to help.





Aries

Sure, you're enterprising and able to accomplish much on your own. But today you will find you accomplish far more by working in groups. Rally some other parents to help plan that big outing that the kids are dying to go on.





Taurus

Today, you may find a power struggle or two arises. But with some fancy footwork, you can sidestep taking sides in a coworker dispute. And is reading your tyke that extra bedtime story really such a big concession? You'll be glad you gave in.





Gemini

If your little one begins to pester you with lots of questions today, it's probably because they are uneasy. They could be going through some big changes you're not aware of. It might be time for a deep conversation to help them make sense of it.





Cancer

C'mon kid -- I'm busting you out of here! Today, if you can get some time off, you'll feel like taking a little break from the usual routine with your little one. So why not get them from daycare and hit the road?





Leo

This would be a good day for you and your other half to spend some time together away from your kiddo. Don't spoil it all by checking in on the little one every 15 minutes. Let go and see if you can't reclaim some romance.



Virgo

When left to their own devices (with a little help from you), your baby may find a new way of organizing their stuff today. They may put all their favorite toys and books and games in places you would not. Oh well. Whatever works, works.





Libra

Your creative juices are flowing! Your baby's projects will likely be on a ladybug or caterpillar or flower theme. Yours will be about documenting your precious little one's latest creations and exploits.





Scorpio

Prepare your child, because you both could very well have to deal with older relatives. All they have to do is practice that poem or those funny stories about school to tell. They have a pretty easy audience, whether live or via webcam, after all.





Sagittarius

This is a great day for you and your baby to meet new people. You really don't know who is most open to your ideas and who has the most interesting opinions until you engage them in conversation. You'll both likely make new friends.





Capricorn

Not everything may be on schedule today. But then, you have a network of smart, sympathetic and helpful moms who will always be there for you. You can always call in a favor if you find yourself in a pinch.





Aquarius

This is no day to keep it to yourself. If you give your tyke a pep talk, they'll get the message and get back in the game. Or share your wider vision through your blog, so that other moms can be inspired by what you have to say.





Pisces

No one cuts mom any slack, it seems, so it is up to you to give mom a break today. You always hold yourself to such high standards when it comes to parenting, but it's okay if there's a jelly stain here or a stray toy left out there.



