Your Daily MomScope for February 25, 2024





It takes a village to raise a child. Sometimes we need a little extra guidance from the stars to manage motherhood. Momscope is here to help.





Aries

Feeling sidelined in the great drive for success? Today, you can get your aspirations on track and in high gear. Make some calls and book appointments. Just don't forget you told your tyke you would drive them to their friend's house.





Taurus

Before you know it, you will need a vacation. So if you and your little tyke want to go on an adventure, it's not too soon to start making plans. This would be a good day to research the best routes, itineraries, and fares.





Gemini

What a sweet little one you have, offering to clean their room and help with the chores. You know they have a hidden agenda and are trying to earn brownie points. But don't let on that you know -- take the help and smile!





Cancer

So you said 'pea soup' and your kiddo heard something else that they won't stop laughing about? You may find other people will tend to misinterpret your words today, so don't be afraid to ask questions to make sure they got the drift.





Leo

Do you hope ketchup can be counted as a vegetable because it's the only one your child eats? It might be time to do something about their pickiness or some other behavior. Today, you can assert your authority with a minimum of fuss.



Virgo

If you've been waiting for romance to magically appear, you could be in for a long wait. But this would be a day to go for it. Apply some ingenuity, and you'll find arranging a sitter and booking a restaurant is easier than you thought.





Libra

If things don't feel quite in balance around home base, it's time to get to the bottom of it. There might be an old issue to deal with. You and your other half can quickly clear it away, though, once you put your heads together.





Scorpio

Today, you will find that you are less reserved than usual. In fact, you could be the one who instigates a group lunch at the office or day care. Although most conversation will be on the light side, you could buttonhole someone influential.





Sagittarius

Today, more than ever, you are an original in mind and expression, very much your own person. Encourage your tyke to march to their own drummer as well. They just might start their own parade when everyone else follows their example.





Capricorn

Today you may get some feedback on your child's progress from a teacher or daycare provider. They've no doubt been doing their best, which is what really counts. They got this ethic from you, so you have every reason to be proud.





Aquarius

It could turn into one of those days when you just flail around, accomplishing very little. The choice is yours: Just hang out with your little one, or apply yourself and come up with a plan. Whichever you choose is just fine.





Pisces

Everyone knows that bringing up baby is harder than it looks. Today, you may find that your energy reserves are lower than usual. Find time for a little power nap, though, and you'll feel fully charged and ready to take on the rest of the day.



