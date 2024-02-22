Your Daily MomScope for February 22, 2024





It takes a village to raise a child. Sometimes we need a little extra guidance from the stars to manage motherhood. Momscope is here to help.





Aries

Whatever can go wrong probably will early in the day. But things go more smoothly as the day progresses, and the pace quickens to something you're more comfortable with. Explore a new trail in the park with your kiddo.





Taurus

'But (sob) I can't go to school until you find it!' Although the day may begin with strong emotions, things improve dramatically as the day unfolds. Be patient with your little tyke's foibles and you'll both enjoy a happy upswing in no time.





Gemini

Uh, oh. Is that just the sniffles or something more serious? Early in the day, you may overreact to things, especially when it comes to your child's wellbeing. But as the day wears on, you'll know just what action, if any, to take.





Cancer

Something or someone around your kiddo will be a bit off, so make sure that they don't get caught in the middle. The emotional intensity eases as the day gets underway, and you'll both be glad to simply avoid it all and have fun.





Leo

Today, you will find your nurturing skills extend beyond your baby. A member of your family may need someone to lend a hand or listen to their troubles. Beyond that, it's pretty much all systems 'go' for you and your kiddo to have an enjoyable day.



Are you meant to be? Find out with our Love Compatibility Report!





Virgo

You are ready to make a daring move. It could be applying for a new job or some other big step. Or, perhaps simply trying a new restaurant or taking an hour off work. Step outside your usual routine to enjoy positive results.





Libra

Venus and Mars have separate orbits. But every once in a while, their paths should coincide in such a way that they can take full advantage of the romantic potential. Today is such a day. See what you can do to make it happen.





Scorpio

Do desperate times really call for desperate measures? It's tempting today but try to resist taking any kind of financial risk. Down the road, you'll look back and realize you are much better off if you stay on the tried and true path.





Sagittarius

You may find you can't wait to get your kiddo off to daycare so you can have a few minutes to yourself. But you grow more social and outgoing as the day progresses. So don't be surprised if you can't wait to pick them up again!





Capricorn

Bring an umbrella, because it seems like everywhere you go, from daycare to work, people are out to rain on your parade. Even though it seems like they are right, all things are possible if you persevere. So ignore the naysayers.





Aquarius

If you feel like you are moving very slowly early in the day, don't fight it. You'll gain momentum as the day progresses, and will easily be able to keep up with your little tyke and whatever surprises they may have in store for you.





Pisces

Whatever you may think, the boss is going to have a different opinion today. It's not a good time to bring up the subject of extra time off or other perks. Save such discussions for another more promising time.



What does the moon say about your emotional nature? Master your emotions with a Natal Moon Report!