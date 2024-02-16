Your Daily MomScope for February 16, 2024





It takes a village to raise a child. Sometimes we need a little extra guidance from the stars to manage motherhood. Momscope is here to help.





Aries

Did someone say cleaning? Today, you will find that you are eager to tackle that or some other major project. Make sure to assign your kiddo some tasks; they may leave streaks on the windows, but it's most important that they learn to make a contribution.





Taurus

Expect the unexpected today, as not much will go as planned. But you won't mind because you'll find yourself with an unexpected window. Use it to head to the beauty salon or mall and treat yourself -- as long as you stay within budget, of course.





Gemini

If your little one is quiet and withdrawn while everyone around them is chattering, it's a sure sign of trouble. Take them aside and see if you can get them to talk about it. Be prepared to offer them suggestions to resolve whatever issue.





Cancer

Where do you want to go today? The answer may not be a beach in Fiji or the Champs d'Elysees. You will be very content to explore a new park or mall or playground, as long as it is just around the corner so you and your kiddo can be home for dinner.





Leo

Maybe throwing those blocks isn't such a great idea after all? Today, you can help your little one reassess their way of doing things. They should be especially careful about taking actions they know others might follow -- and so should you.



What does the moon say about your emotional nature? Master your emotions with a Natal Moon Report!





Virgo

Ready, set, go! You're ready to completely reorganize all your closets at home and your tyke's room and your files at work, plus set up a system for the local food bank. But since you're not Superwoman, you won't do it all today. But you will make a good start.





Libra

Where do they get all that energy? Your tykes may be more frenetic than usual, and you might find it a little overwhelming today. Rest assured the frenzy is only temporary, and things will be back to normal soon.





Scorpio

Want to hear a secret? You have the bestest, most well-behaved child who is also highly intelligent and gets along well with others. Come to think of it, it's not such a secret as just about everyone around you knows that!





Sagittarius

Asanas in the rain, anyone? Today, you will find a way to combine yoga or your favorite fitness activity with your love of the outdoors. While doing Downward Dog with your kiddo in the park, you might discover a flower or ladybug.





Capricorn

You have so many funny stories and video clips and new photos of your little tyke. This would be a good day to share them with friends and relatives near and far. Get busy and post to that blog or send those tweets. It's time to get the word out.





Aquarius

Pushing or pulling other children is not the way to go, nor is yelling and screaming when you don't get your way. Today, this advice you give your kiddo might also apply to you when others push your buttons. Keep your famous cool, baby!





Pisces

You and your little one will form a great partnership toady. They dirty the dishes, you clean them up. You make the food, they eat it. You get frustrated, they smile and melt your heart. It's just about perfect, come to think of it!



Are you meant to be? Find out with our Love Compatibility Report!