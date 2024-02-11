Your Daily MomScope for February 11, 2024





Aries

Oh, mom, why must I be so misunderstood? Today, you and your little tyke may not see eye-to-eye on everything. But ultimately you will win any battle of wits, and find a way to make your child understand that yes, mom really does know best!





Taurus

Can't seem to make up your mind about a matter that involves laying out some cash? Take it as a sign that you should sleep on it before you make a decision. The answer may come to you in a dream, and the issue will look much different in the light of another day.





Gemini

This is a great day. Your busy mind generates ideas a mile a minute. Don't be afraid to speak up at a meeting, as your insights can help you make a big impression at work. Your brainstorm about a homework marathon falls flat with your kiddo, though.





Cancer

This is a good way to spend the day. Taking in a movie or a walk with your tyke, or baking cookies together or just doing as little as possible. As long as you're together, whatever you get up to today will be enjoyable for both of you.





Leo

This is a wonderful day for you and your little one to mingle with other children who are different from them. They'll learn a lot about diversity from these exchanges -- and you just might pick up some interesting bits of knowledge yourself.



Virgo

I think, therefore I am. Your tyke may think you're the worst mother ever because you won't let them do something they want that you know is not in their best interests. But you know you're doing the right thing -- so you're the best mother ever!





Libra

Let's talk about sex. Not ready for such discussions with your little one? Today, you will find many things to talk about with your kiddo that will be less uncomfortable for you and still highly enlightening for them.





Scorpio

You will likely be called upon to deal with other people's money today. It could be an older relative needs your assistance or perhaps the day care committee needs you to look at the books. You have a sharp eye for detail that can save them some cash.





Sagittarius

That little one of yours may surprise you with a lot of social engagements they've booked -- be it big, fancy tea parties to attend or house seats for the puppet show. Get ready to roll, because they need a 'plus one' who can drive or take the bus -- and that's you!





Capricorn

Teachers will feature highly in today's scenario. It could be time to have a meeting with your kiddo's teacher and get an update on their progress. Or you may need to learn a new skill at work. It's going to be great.





Aquarius

This is a good day to reconnect with your other half -- and maybe put some sizzle back in your relationship. An intellectual connection is the flashpoint. So less talk of bottles and mortgages and more about thoughts and feelings.





Pisces

Grab your hat and your keys, because it's time to go! Your schedule has you hopping from task to task to task. Keep all phone calls and emails and tweets short and sweet, so you'll have more time for everything else that needs doing.



