Your Daily MomScope for December 30, 2023





It takes a village to raise a child. Sometimes we need a little extra guidance from the stars to manage motherhood. Momscope is here to help.





Aries

Inspiration can strike when you least expect it today. Your baby's ability to make people smile and laugh may prompt you to help them put on a good show when company comes to visit. Way to take your MIL's mind off you!





Taurus

What! How dare you accuse my child! Today, you might want to keep an open mind when it comes to your little angel. For upon further investigation it could be they are human and fallible after all, and the crayon marks really were their fault.





Gemini

Siblings and cousins will no doubt feature highly in your child's life today. Which means in yours, too! It's a high-energy day that will provide many opportunities for them to bond. You just have to watch and guide and enjoy.





Cancer

You do so much for your little one and the rest of your family. Today, you really should do something for yourself. Pick an activity you really want to do, and see if the rest of the gang will go along with it. Be proactive.





Leo

It's never too soon for your little one to share your passion for travel. For today, it's probably just to Grandma's house, but that's no reason why you can't make it a real road trip and sing songs and stop for a picnic along the way.



Virgo

Longing for a day off? There may be too many responsibilities around your home for that to happen. But as always you get a lot of satisfaction from keeping busy, and from spending some quality time with your kiddo.





Libra

'When I grow up, I'm going to make sure no child in the world goes hungry.' This is a good day to feed your kiddo's highest ideals. Let them dream their dreams; there's always time to think about reality later.





Scorpio

Are you overdue for some family visits? This would be a wonderful day to avail yourself of the wisdom of the elders. Your tyke loves hearing the stories of times past. And you might get a valuable parenting tip or two.





Sagittarius

It's time to hit the open road! Park your kiddo with the babysitter or at a play date for a couple of hours. Then you can know that delicious feeling of having time to yourself to just go where the spirit moves you. Enjoy.





Capricorn

Time to show your tyke who's master -- a master of persistence, that is. Today, you will have an opportunity to show them the importance of persevering in whatever challenge they face. You set an excellent example, as usual.





Aquarius

Things will go smoothly today as long as you remember to organize the little ones into groups. One might get a start on the mud pies while the other maps out the sandcastle. Once they're absorbed in the task at hand, you can take a breather.





Pisces

If you're in doubt about a matter relating to your child, you might consult someone who is an authority. A teacher or guidance counselor or babysitter might have valuable insight. Listen carefully to what they have to say today.



