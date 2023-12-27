Your Daily MomScope for December 27, 2023





It takes a village to raise a child. Sometimes we need a little extra guidance from the stars to manage motherhood. Momscope is here to help.





Aries

Today, you may find yourself searching for answers. It could be to something simple like 'where are my keys?' Or, something major like 'what will my child be when they grow up?' Let the investigation begin.





Taurus

Passion will be the key to having a great day. Channel it towards turning all those photos of your tyke into a scrapbook or blog pages, or do whatever fires your interest. Late in the day, it's most likely romance!





Gemini

Be on the alert for intelligence that gives you some insight into your little one. For instance, you might get a tip that they are stockpiling flashlights and comic books. Sounds like a late-night reading session is planned!





Cancer

It's all about passion today. You may defend your child's interests at daycare. Or maybe you'll reserve most of this impulse for an impromptu romantic interlude with your partner. Whatever you do, do it with all your heart.





Leo

Today, you may discover your kiddo's version of the Antiques Roadshow. Not so much a vintage highchair as a stash or ancient graham crackers and used tissues jammed down the car seat. But at least now you're onto them.



Receive a personalized guide to the next year of your life with a 12 Months Personal Transits Report.





Virgo

You may find that you are intellectually curious today. Get together with some other moms and swap parenting tips and other vital info. Steer clear of idle gossip; you have weightier issues on your mind and want to share.





Libra

The day begins on a social note, with you and your little one easily mingling at the playground or Mommy and Me. But by day's end, you may find that you are drawn to making a deeper connection with another mom, and a new friendship may result.





Scorpio

If you want respect, sometimes you must demand it. Today is one of those days when your wish seems to be everyone's command. Unless you wish for a spotlessly clean tyke who picks up all their toys on their own. That might be too much to ask for!





Sagittarius

So the kiddos have those boring moments and think they can mope around the house all day? Not on your watch! Today, you will find that you easily come up with imaginative activities to keep little minds and bodies very, very busy.





Capricorn

You gotta have friends, as the old song says. Today, you will find it easy to connect with other people, like another mom down at the playground. Why not unbend a little and extend a spontaneous invitation for tea?





Aquarius

You spent so much time making sure your baby is comfortable performing in front of others that you neglected your own presentation skills. This would be an excellent day to rectify that. Get ready -- time for show and tell!





Pisces

Should you wear this outfit or that one? You may find you take longer to get ready today, and that's all right. You're a little wishy washy about things, so make sure to allow extra time for making decisions.



What do the planets say about your love life? Receive cosmic advice with your Daily Love Horoscope.