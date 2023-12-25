Your Daily MomScope for December 25, 2023





It takes a village to raise a child. Sometimes we need a little extra guidance from the stars to manage motherhood. Momscope is here to help.





Aries

You're bursting with energy, and ready to shake things up. But since higher-ups are on edge today, you may have to keep some of your best ideas for later. That one about a date night goes over well with your other half, though.





Taurus

Easy does it! Today, you may find that you want to completely redecorate the house, finish your little one's dance costume and cater a lunch for all the soccer moms -- and all before noon! Slow the pace and you'll accomplish more.





Gemini

Why was the groundhog upset about his den? He was having a bad lair day! Others may be having bad days in a variety of ways and for many reasons. But you and your kiddo will find ways to lighten the mood and have a good time wherever you go.





Cancer

This is the day when the groundhog sees his shadow. You're tempted to watch your kiddo like a hawk as well. Ease up, though, because you might unwittingly make them feel pressured. It's tough enough being a kid these days.





Leo

What happened when the groundhog met a dog-catcher? They became a pound hog! Today, you and your little one may get trapped in someone else's drama. But your good mood will be so infectious, you'll soon help them chill out.



Virgo

Will the groundhog see their shadow? Will there be six more weeks of winter? Not knowing may make it difficult to decide about whether or not to shop for used clothes for your kiddo or opt for bargains, but in the end, you'll find a solution.





Libra

Like the groundhog, you just might want to scurry back to your den today. But you'll find a way to remain cool and collected, and bring things back into balance. Then you and your little one can have a wonderful day.





Scorpio

Whether or not you see your shadow, like the groundhog you may want to return to your burrow. You can't literally stay home, but you can pull in your horns and try to be accommodating. Resist issuing ultimatums, especially with your tyke.





Sagittarius

What's green and jumps out of a burrow today? The ground frog! Some grumpy people may try to take the fun out of today, but your kiddo's stockpile of jokes will keep you in stitches. You've heard them all before, of course, but no need to let on.





Capricorn

What happens if the ground log sees its shadow? Six more weeks of splinters! Today, you may find you must deal with some thorny issues at work or with a committee. But you're up for the challenge; use your best people skills.





Aquarius

Like the groundhog, you might not want to come out to play today. But it's best to get in the game, perhaps literally by having some fun with your little tyke. You'll connect better than if you remain aloof and on the sidelines.





Pisces

If you find yourself showered with sticky kisses and compliments, watch out. It's most likely your kiddo has a hidden agenda. Make sure you really know what you're getting into before you let them sway you to their side.



