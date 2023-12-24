Your Daily MomScope for December 24, 2023





It takes a village to raise a child. Sometimes we need a little extra guidance from the stars to manage motherhood. Momscope is here to help.





Aries

Details, details, details: You try to ignore them, but they just won't go away! Today, you will overcome any frustration and remember what to put in your tyke's backpack, plus pick up the dry cleaning and what all else.





Taurus

Knock, knock. Who's there? Art. Art who? Art-ermometer says it's cold outside! Who said art is serious business? Today, you and your little tyke will have the most fun when indulging in creative pursuits.





Gemini

Catching up on correspondence is a high priority today. No time? Bring some old-fashioned paper and jot some notes in between errands. Tuck some artwork from your little tyke in the envelope and voila! A letter to remember.





Cancer

It's a good day. You're tempted to think you must do something meaningful and productive with your tyke. But they will enjoy it more if you simply spend more time with them and do something fun, like sledding. Whee!





Leo

Time to crunch some numbers. While your tyke is at daycare or down for a nap, have a look at the budget and pay some bills. You'll feel much better starting the month with a firm grip on where the money is going.



Virgo

How can your little tyke find anything in that rat's nest? Once you get a system and things in their place, you'll both feel much better. Today, especially, things somehow seem brighter to you when you are well-organized.





Libra

It's one of those days when the tables are reversed: You could learn a lesson from your tyke. They seem to let go of grudges easily. If you can release some resentment towards a coworker, you will find the relationship improves dramatically.





Scorpio

The devil is in the details, they say. Today, you may find there's a lot more to throwing your kiddo a party or piloting that project at work than you thought. But you will cross a lot of items off your list today.





Sagittarius

'Oh, yeah. I forgot I had to do some math homework -- can you help me, Mom?' The day may be full of little surprises like this one that throws you off track. Stopping for a little yoga or contemplation will restore balance.





Capricorn

Up and at 'em! Your tyke had better get ready because you have places to go and people to see. Getting a jump on that to-do list is an excellent idea, because later in the day unexpected events may throw you off track.





Aquarius

Take a new job that pays double what you're making now? Today, you would be wise to exercise more caution than usual in business dealings. If a scheme sounds too good to be true, it most likely is not what it's cracked up to be.





Pisces

Some days you need to set some boundaries -- and this could very well be one. If you find your tyke is being too critical or otherwise acting in a way that is hurtful, call a halt. Your rapport will improve once you do.



