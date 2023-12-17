Your Daily MomScope for December 17, 2023





Aries

That first word, hand-printed card or email is a major milestone in your baby's life. But every day they are discovering new and wonderful ways to communicate. Today, you will find ways to help them advance, and it will be exciting for you both.





Taurus

Remember what it felt like to color outside the lines? This is a good day to try that out. Perhaps literally when you break out the crayons for your little one. Or simply by trying something completely out of character.





Gemini

Has it been too long since you channeled your famous wit into whispering sweet nothings? A little strategic flirting will not go unnoticed by your partner. Book the babysitter, just in case it leads to a night out.





Cancer

It may take some coaxing to get you to come out of your shell today. But once you're out in the world, you'll get right with the program. Networking can help you improve your financial situation, so exploit your contacts list.





Leo

Squabbling kids provide a lot of background noise, but today it's a stimulating conversation you're after. Call some other moms and see if you can't get a good chat going. Face-to-face is best, but in a pinch, the telephone will do.



Virgo

You may find that your baby is quick with their reasoning skills today -- which will definitely keep you on your toes. If you can ignore a little backchat, lively conversations are in store, plus a few laughs.





Libra

Let's talk about new things! Today, you will find ways to inject fresh topics into just about any conversation you may have. Except when it comes to your kiddo and their chores. Then you'll have to repeat yourself.





Scorpio

Should you or shouldn't you give into temptation? You're dying to see the look on your child's face when you buy them that big toy or designer outfit they want. Only you know what you can and can't afford, so set limits.





Sagittarius

You are a facilitator of small miracles. Turn what's at the back of the fridge into a gourmet treat? Or your tyke's castoffs into a costume for their big musical number? You will perform many feats that will amaze your child today.





Capricorn

Make certain that you're extra clear when communicating today. Telling it like it is could save a friend from making a mistake they will later regret. Or your kiddo from thinking that raid on the cookie jar is a good thing!





Aquarius

Way to start a buzz! Today, try sending your little tyke off with a toy or item of clothing that is totally different and unique. Before you know it, all the kids at school or daycare will want one, you trendsetters, you!





Pisces

You may find that you are not the only one who has to multitask today. Your little one can suck their thumbs, hold their blankie, dance a little dance and spill their cereal -- all at once. What skill.



