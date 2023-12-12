Your Daily MomScope for December 12, 2023





It takes a village to raise a child. Sometimes we need a little extra guidance from the stars to manage motherhood. Momscope is here to help.





Aries

So the dog really did eat your tyke's homework and you can't find your keys and nothing seems to be going right. But after a rocky start, you'll be able to put this day on a nicely productive track -- and even help reconstruct the homework!





Taurus

Although not all may go according to schedule, try to get most of your to-do list done early in the day. You'll find your energy winds down as the day wears on, and you'll want to find a few quiet moments for 'me' time.





Gemini

Your little one isn't the only creative one around here today. You feel compelled to blog or scrapbook or quilt, or find some other outlet of expression. Your child might lend you some art supplies if you ask nicely.





Cancer

Your little one could have a few surprises for you today, which could throw you off track. Maybe they need you to help them at the last minute with a homework assignment or school project. Your quick thinking could save the day.





Leo

Today, you will likely meet someone who changes their opinion about something important. So your child shouldn't be surprised if they find different kinds of snacks or other foods on the daily menu, and maybe a new game or two.



Virgo

So one kid threw sand at your tyke, and they kicked some back, and the next thing you know you had a real sirocco on your hands! Today, you may find you have to referee combative people, either in the sandbox or around the office.





Libra

Nothing seems to go right as the day gets underway. But hang in there -- things steadily improve. But you will have to resolve an important issue with someone close. You just can't avoid the matter any longer.





Scorpio

Get moving! A creative solution to a longstanding problem could strike you early in the day. Aspects are later favorable for starting new ventures. Time to stop strategizing and set the ball in motion.





Sagittarius

Can't get it in gear? Don't worry -- the pace will quicken, and quickly. Get ready to have a highly productive day, as long as you remember not to buck authority. Being too blunt with your tot's teacher is not a good idea!





Capricorn

Your intuition is working overtime as the day dawns. Write down some of your brain flashes for later use, because the remainder of the day you'll be more focused on fulfilling a promise you made to your kiddo.





Aquarius

Got a sippy cup -- drank it all up -- yeah! Okay, you may not have a baby beat poet on your hand. But today you will have a chance to show your child what life is like on the artsy, bohemian side. They are, like, so down with it.





Pisces

Your baby's mind is like a puzzle. It's your job to figure out how all the pieces -- emotional, mental, moral -- fit together so you can help them develop. Today, you'll receive important insight into just that.



