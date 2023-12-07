Your Daily MomScope for December 07, 2023





It takes a village to raise a child. Sometimes we need a little extra guidance from the stars to manage motherhood. Momscope is here to help.





Aries

The cosmic energy may bring a speed bump along the road to success, but you know you're making progress. Today, you should set your intention and then just let it go. Answers appear when you least expect it, like when giving your baby their bath.





Taurus

If you have a personal day coming, today would be a good time to take it. Reward yourself for all your hard work with a little pampering at the spa or salon. It will be easier to make a getaway earlier in the day rather than later.





Gemini

You have no time to waste on this day. You have places to go and people to see, and you're determined to get as much done as possible. Just remember to have some quality time with your tyke should be on the agenda -- at the top.





Cancer

It's one of those days when while everything is not going wrong, it's not exactly right. But today's cosmic energy can help you plant the seeds of the potential and turn difficulties into blessings. Get out and give it your best shot. Be resourceful.





Leo

Today's positive energy should give you a boost in your quest for greater authority. If you ask for a more challenging assignment at work or on that committee, it likely will be yours. And when you issue a time out, your tyke will get the point!



Virgo

Today's positive energy lights a rocket under your ambitions. Attempting to go as high as you possibly can is a healthy aim. Shooting for the moon may be a bit unrealistic, so scale back some of your plans if you must.





Libra

Today's energy may bring some old issues to light. Make an appointment with your child's teacher, or do whatever it takes to make sure this one is put to rest once and for all. Then just enjoy every moment with your tyke.





Scorpio

Today's positive energy lights a fire under your ambitions. Now is the time to set your sights higher than ever before and to really go for it. Then get ready to strike when the iron is red hot -- and not a moment before.





Sagittarius

Today's cosmic energy could ignite a burning desire for your child to excel at music or art. But you don't want to turn into some sort of stage mom. Make sure you're not trying to live vicariously -- maybe you need a creative outlet.





Capricorn

The cosmic energy could see you in the process of initiating something big. The trouble is, it may take longer to realize than you thought. With your high energy, it's bound to succeed in the end, so why worry?





Aquarius

Today's cosmic energy has you contemplating boundaries in all your relationships, especially with your little one. How much freedom is allowable? How much is too much? Seek and ye shall soon find the answer.





Pisces

If today's cosmic energy finds you wrestling with a dilemma, eleventh-hour help is on the way. You'll find you have friends in high places who are wiling to help you. But first you must help yourself, so make the first move.



