Your Daily MomScope for December 04, 2023

Aries

Around every corner, it seems, there is something exciting and new for your little one to experience. Take them out for a stroll around the neighborhood or downtown to take in all the sights while you serve as tour guide.





Taurus

If you're tempted to take a righteous attitude with your tyke today, think first. Remember way back when you were a kid and got into trouble? Sometimes compassion and understanding were more effective than preaching.





Gemini

It's not all about you. There are members of your extended family who want to see your baby and spend time with them. Today would be a good time to make that happen because you might get some free babysitting out of it. Win-win!





Cancer

Did someone say blahs? Not your kiddo -- they are brimming over with energy, and you can take great inspiration from their love of life. If you feel your own energy sagging, get out and skate or ski or sled with them. It will work wonders.





Leo

Idle gossip? Backbiting? There's no reason why you or your little tyke should be bothered by such pettiness when it emerges at day care or down at the playground. Encourage your child to rise above it all, and focus on the positive.



Virgo

This would be a wonderful day to attend to a family obligation or home matter. You're in such a good mood that you and your little one can cheer up even the crankiest relative. Hot chocolate all around!





Libra

Almost any kind of intellectual pursuit is favored today, such as reading an inspiring book or listening to a lecture online. Your passion will inspire your child to explore higher ideas as well -- a good thing.





Scorpio

It's very easy to get caught up in the moment today -- but don't lose sight of things that are important to your tyke. That show at school or demonstration at dance or karate class for instance. You don't want to miss out!





Sagittarius

Friendships will be an important part of the day for you. You will have so many chances to mingle at work or the playground or at the gym. Make sure that your little one also gets a crack at the junior social scene.





Capricorn

See if that kiddo of yours wants to do something cultural today. Maybe there's a great new exhibit at the children's museum or perhaps a play that's right up their alley. You could enjoy some great bonding moments.





Aquarius

There is a significant chance that you will have an expansive day. But to make it happen, you'll need to go somewhere stimulating. Volunteer to help guide the day care trip to the zoo or the museum if you can.





Pisces

It's usually a good idea to think before speaking, especially when it comes to your kiddo. But today you'll find that you can say the first thing that comes to your mind and trust it will be the right one.



