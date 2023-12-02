Your Daily MomScope for December 02, 2023





It takes a village to raise a child. Sometimes we need a little extra guidance from the stars to manage motherhood. Momscope is here to help.





Aries

The day seems to proceed as slowly as molasses in, well, January. Just know that somehow, someway, the tyke will get to daycare on time and all will be well. The pace quickens later and makes for a productive day.





Taurus

'You're the worst mother ever!' Don't be too sensitive if you encounter a similar outburst from your kiddo. It's a day for intense emotions, but by evening a sense of fun and adventure will return for all.





Gemini

Early in the day, time will seem to crawl by like molasses in, well, January. Use the time for work that needs some concentration, like the budget. Later, you and your little one will be off on an adventure around the park or mall.





Cancer

It's another day for passionate displays. You can defuse things by not throwing away your tyke's precious paper clip collection (tempting though it may be). By day's end, they'll want to head outdoors for adventure, anyway.





Leo

You will find that you have a great courage today and are able to inspire the same in your little one. Urge them to try things that may seem impossible, like sledding from the top of the hill or skating without holding a chair.



Virgo

You may not believe those with other views, but you should at least hear them out. Unless it's your tyke pestering you yet again about can we get a puppy, can we, can we, can we? You already gave the veto so make sure it sticks!





Libra

The money situation may be a concern -- and your tyke throwing a 'I wanna' tantrum at the checkout won't help -- but just wait. By day's end, you and your other half will be communicating and things will be looking up.





Scorpio

Much as you hate to repeat yourself, this would be a good day to teach your baby about safety. Every once in a while, they will have to push their limits. You will need to stay alert and tell them how far is too far -- again.





Sagittarius

The day may get off to a slow start. Take advantage as the kiddo won't mind a late breakfast of special pancakes or another treat. You'll need plenty of fuel for all the adventures that await you both later in the day.





Capricorn

Yes, you are a strong and self-reliant woman. But every once in a while it's nice to be around other moms who understand what you're going through. Today, you might bump into just the right kind of helpful people as you go about your day.





Aquarius

Who says they're too young to be socially useful? You of all people know how capable your child is and how they can make a contribution to your community. Today, you will want to encourage them to put their abilities to good use.





Pisces

Today, it's best to resist getting involved in things you are unsure of. Bargain-priced toys and clothes for your kiddo abound on the Internet. But don't provide your credit card information to organizations you don't know.



