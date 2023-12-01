Your Daily MomScope for December 01, 2023





It takes a village to raise a child. Sometimes we need a little extra guidance from the stars to manage motherhood. Momscope is here to help.





Aries

Some things are out of your control. Like your baby decided to tackle the sippy cup thing, which only resulted in a pool of juice on the floor. But all ends well since you are there to clean up and offer a kind word.





Taurus

This is a great day to focus on your marriage or partnership. Perhaps it's time your little one had a sleepover at Auntie's or Grandma's house. A whole day to be a twosome is just what the doctor ordered.





Gemini

Remember that desire of getting more fit? This would be an excellent day to make some lifestyle changes that will benefit both you and your kiddo. Try some physical exercise in the great outdoors together.





Cancer

Make sure your little tyke stays out of situations they are not sure of. If they try to see what happens when you take the bottom package out of that mountain of toilet paper rolls at the market, they won't like the result.





Leo

You can rely on your intuition today to guide you, especially when it comes to your baby. That drooping shoulder may contradict their 'nothing's wrong.' When in doubt, go with your instincts and you'll easily fix the problem.



Receive a personalized guide to the next year of your life with a 12 Months Personal Transits Report.





Virgo

Kiddos got cabin fever? After a period of so much action life just seems dull for them, and so they are restless. You can set up some activities for them today that will get them excited -- go on, it's going to be lots of fun.





Libra

Big changes are in store for your little tyke. It might be life-altering ones, like a new school or day care. Or maybe it's time that ratty old blankie or stuffed doggie had a decent burial. Today, you can handle it all.





Scorpio

Today, you will find you have tremendous power to make changes, like a new life direction. Or simply to get your little one to voluntarily give up the ratty old blanket -- they would have looked silly taking it with them when they go off to college!





Sagittarius

Feeling a little moody? All you need is a little quality downtime with your little one. Head off to the zoo or museum, or just chill in the park for a while. Your mood will lighten with every passing moment you spend together.





Capricorn

You would be wise to remember to mind all the details today. There's a lot going on, and focusing on the big picture alone just won't do. Think about the small stuff, like your child's school trip, because it is a big deal to them.





Aquarius

How do you feel about your little one's ambitions? You want to encourage them in any way you can without putting undue pressure on them. Today, you will strike just the right balance. Good for you.





Pisces

You should be careful dealing in business today. Your tyke may want you to underwrite their neighborhood newspaper or other venture. With your soft heart, you hate to say no, but it may be best to do so.



Looking for a better romance? Find the empowerment you need with our Karma Love Report. 💞