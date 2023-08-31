Your Daily MomScope for August 31, 2023





Aries

He said, she said, they overreacted and it's all a big mess. Is it your little one in the midst of a big argument with some of the other kids down at day care? No, it's the gang at work -- it only seems like a tempest in a sandbox.





Taurus

Everything goes better by having a good conversation today. Plan a lunch out with the girls or with your Mommy and Me class. Beyond swapping tips, most of the talk will run to feelings, which suits your mood just fine.





Gemini

Is your tyke looking a bit anxious today? You're having such a high-energy day you may not have noticed the effect that all the activity was having on them. Just take a couple of minutes to reassure them, and all will be well.





Cancer

This is a great day for multitasking and dealing with a lot of details. You'll know just how to re-jig the kiddo's schedule so you can fit everything in. and maybe even find some well-deserved downtime for yourself as well.





Leo

Your little one may not be receptive to lectures, but you are today. You'll want to get out and hear someone speak on some topic that fires your interest, preferably one that has nothing to do with binkies and blankies.



Virgo

You may find that your baby is quick with their reasoning skills today -- which means you must be that much quicker. If they figure out that you won't let them go outside to play, be prepared for your partner or spouse to get a similar question.





Libra

The key to today is to focus on new experiences for you and your little tyke. Perhaps they want to forget some of their embarrassing moments of the past, so do your best to not dwell on them all the time, even if they do make funny stories.





Scorpio

A busy day is on tap, though you may have to watch for impulsive behavior. You may change your mind three times about what to do today -- and that's all before lunchtime. Your kiddo will appreciate it if you at least try to stick to the schedule.





Sagittarius

Today, you may find that the people who annoy you most are all talk and no action. While your baby is a refreshing combination of all action and no talk -- which is all due to the fact that they have a limited vocabulary.





Capricorn

Today is a perfect day to discard extras. Your baby most likely has too many toys, clothes or games, and your closet could use some pruning, too. Find a suitable charity and donate them -- you'll be glad you did, and your child won't miss a thing.





Aquarius

Way to gross out your kiddo! If you and your other half are too obvious about the way you can't keep your hands off each other today, it's sure to happen. Tone it down in front of your child -- it will help build the anticipation.





Pisces

Sometimes less is more when it comes to indulging your kiddo. Instead of a big expensive toy, turn them loose with a cardboard box and a few crayons, and watch them transform it into a spaceship or submarine.



