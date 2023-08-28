Your Daily MomScope for August 28, 2023





Aries

All of your hard work is about to pay off. Today, you may finally accomplish a goal you set or get a nod of recognition from your boss. Take a few minutes to bask and celebrate. Your child will be so proud of you.





Taurus

You really should look at things extra closely today. Be sure to check out the fine print and make sure what you're getting into. Your kiddo may try to sneak in an 'allowance paid whether chores are done or not' clause if you're not careful.





Gemini

Running here, dashing there, trying to be everywhere at once -- no wonder you feel like you're going in circles. You'll have a greater sense of progress and get more done if you focus your efforts today.





Cancer

Make sure that you attend to issues on the family front today. It's easy to get so wrapped up in your little one's day care and play dates and soccer or dance practice, but you can still make time for other obligations.





Leo

It's natural to be proud of your kiddo's many accomplishments, so go ahead and show them off today. But if your friends' email inboxes crash because you sent such humungous picture files, you've probably gone too far.



Virgo

Your main pursuit will be pleasure today -- which suits your little one just fine. A short jaunt to another town would provide a nice change of scenery. But if someone wants to discuss a business proposal, do take the call.





Libra

If you've been having any differences with associates, today would be an optimum day to resolve them. The aspects favor talking things out. Retaining an air of emotional calm is the best strategy with difficult people, including your baby.





Scorpio

It's all about passion today -- and that's how you approach life. You may defend your child's interests at day care. Or maybe you'll reserve most of it for a romantic interlude with your partner. Whatever you do, do it with a whole heart.





Sagittarius

If at first you don't succeed, you must surely try and try again. The best way to teach your kiddo this important virtue is to set an example. Today, your patience may be tested as you do so, but the lesson will have a greater impact.





Capricorn

Safety should be the top priority today. You really can't repeat the rules too often to your little one, especially if you're headed into wooded areas, where they might get carried away looking at the pretty leaves.





Aquarius

Got a bored baby on your hands? Take advantage of a stroll around the park or backyard to stimulate their curiosity about the world: Why do the leaves turn colors? Where do butterflies go when it's cold outside? And so on.





Pisces

There is so much poetry in your soul -- isn't it time you expressed some of it? Since your kiddo is more the limerick type, compose an ode for your other half's eyes only. That ought to set a nicely romantic mood.



