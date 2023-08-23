Your Daily MomScope for August 23, 2023





Aries

He sweeps you in his arms, his eyes burning with desire. 'No,' you breathe. 'We mustn't' -- and then your little one jumps on the bed and you're awake. This would be a good day to indulge in some romantic fantasy or other dreamy indulgence.





Taurus

You're always there for your little one, ready to listen to all their problems. But today you will find that it is you who needs to confide. Seek out someone with wider shoulders to share your concerns with, like a relative or friend.





Gemini

Let's play telephone -- as in someone said something that by the time it went full circle became something totally else! There could be some confusion around the day care or playgroup today because of it, but you'll manage to uncross the wires.





Cancer

If you have strong feelings about people your baby today, don't just brush it off. It's likely a sign your intuition is trying to tell you something you should listen to. The same goes for your dreams, which can provide important insight.





Leo

Why is it you and your little one simply can't get on the same page today? Try sending a more clear message with no ambiguities. If you make all your instructions clear and consistent, you'll easily avoid any misunderstandings.



Virgo

Did a bomb go off here? No, it's just an average day in your tyke's room! Much as the disorder irritates you, cut them some slack. It will take a while for them to learn the virtues of organization and to come up to your high standards.





Libra

Let your kiddos play catch on their own -- this is your day to play catch up! Keep your head down and stick with current projects with an eye to finishing what you started long ago. You'll have a great sense of accomplishment.





Scorpio

Let's play! As in your tyke strews toys all over the house, and you run around picking them up. This would be a great day to use your imagination and come up with more stimulating and less tiring (for you) games.





Sagittarius

If you find that you keep misplacing the kiddo's toys and games, there's an easy remedy: Just ask them. It turns out they have this secret system for keeping track of everything. Maybe they'll let you in on it.





Capricorn

You're full of good ideas and advice today -- much of which may fall on deaf ears. How you communicate counts just as much as what you say now, so try a more laid-back approach with coworkers. It will work wonders with your tyke, too.





Aquarius

Today, you may decide to advocate for those who have no voice, such as neglected children. Your child will support you, now matter what cause you take up. You're at your most effective today in many areas of your life.





Pisces

Your antenna is up and working, as in your famous intuition. Use it to tune into what's really on your baby's mind. Is that angelic smile a sign they're feeling happy -- or just gas? You'll also know if this is the night for romance with your partner.



