Your Daily MomScope for August 22, 2023

Aries

Surrounded by people, but not enough of like mind? Get out and mingle! Join a new mommy or church or community or other group today, where you can meet people who think and feel the way you do. You'll make a great impression.





Taurus

Do what you can to ensure your little one doesn't get rubbed the wrong way today. This could mean figuratively, like letting another child rile them up. Or literally, as in being more careful when drying them at bath time.





Gemini

You're out to give your parenting style a radical makeover today. There's something about your approach that isn't working as well as you'd like. But smaller changes will be easier for your child to accept, so hold back.





Cancer

You and your other half may not agree about that pricey new home improvement or another project. But if you can remain open to other ideas and reasonable about the bottom line, you'll soon see eye to eye on this and any other matter today.





Leo

Today, you will have a chance to appreciate how well connected you are. A friend may offer to help you, or a mom at day care or Mommy and Me will lend a hand without being asked. It's good to know you have such good people around you.



Virgo

You may need to be open minded today. There's a lot of different ways to do things, about which the other kids at the playground may be informing your child. Let them try things out for themselves before you step in.





Libra

When you get right down to it, there's absolutely no reason why you and your little tyke should not just go ahead and have some fun. There isn't a single chore than can't wait until tomorrow, so what's stopping you?





Scorpio

Your little tyke may come up against someone who acts like an older relative. It could be someone in the park or at the supermarket or a neighbor. It's time your child learned to turn the other cheek -- even if it gets pinched, too!





Sagittarius

Sharing too much again? Today, a higher up may not appreciate some of your remarks. But if you use some tact with your straight talking, you'll score points. And later get a few things clear with your kiddo.





Capricorn

You're likely thinking about making some changes to your style today. It's good to get a new look now and then, and an updated, low-maintenance hairstyle might be just the thing. See if you can book a lunchtime appointment.





Aquarius

You can inspire others today in a way that will instigate change. Maybe things are getting stale around the playground or day care because no one has thought of a better way to do things. All it may take is a gentle nudge from you.





Pisces

The rain falls on all -- the good and the bad. So don't worry if everything doesn't always go the way your little tyke would like. You can't shelter them from all of life's setbacks, and they need to face them to grow and learn.



