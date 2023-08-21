Your Daily MomScope for August 21, 2023





It takes a village to raise a child. Sometimes we need a little extra guidance from the stars to manage motherhood. Momscope is here to help.





Aries

Make sure to plan ahead. Your kiddo will be going out into the world more, doing and seeing and experiencing. Make sure you're prepared emotionally, as you'll soon realize that they are growing up much too quickly.





Taurus

It's about time to involve your kiddo in household chores, so they can learn to be a solid contributor. Assign them tasks suitable to their capabilities, and watch their self-esteem blossom -- and their piggy bank come allowance time.





Gemini

Are there aliens among us? Today, someone very different from you may appear who seems to have very far-out ideas. But there's a lot to learn from this person and it all could lead to a fresh and exciting point of view.





Cancer

Today, you will want to make sure your little tyke does the right thing. They may have to serve as the conscience of the community, even if it means going against others in their group. In the end the right thing is the best way to go.





Leo

The direct approach isn't always the best. In fact, today the best way to ensure success today is to employ some lateral thinking -- this will help you avoid giving your tyke a direct answer on that issue you'd rather avoid.



Discover why 2022 is the year you've been waiting for with your 2022 Premium Horoscope





Virgo

Bottles are so passé, it's time to usher in the season of the sippy cup -- or some other innovation that's the next step for your tyke. Once you help them experiment with something new, there will be no stopping their progress.





Libra

Today it will be a toss-up who is more eager to use their creative skills, you or the kiddo. Break out the crayons and colored paper and encourage them to make something while you work on your scrapbook or another project. Masterpieces guaranteed.





Scorpio

You have great insight into the trends today. And you'll know just how to pull off the latest looks for you and your kiddo without blowing a bundle. You may be the chicest recessionista in the neighborhood.





Sagittarius

Your little never misses a chance to be creative. Today it's your turn! You might express yourself through song or dance or scrapbooking. Or in the way you come up with the unexpected solution to a problem at work.





Capricorn

Today, being overly wary of anything that's new won't benefit your little tyke. The only way they'll really know if they like playing soccer or the violin or taking karate or ballet classes is to dive right in, so help them do that.





Aquarius

Just because an idea has been around for a while doesn't mean it's outlived its usefulness. But it can always be improved upon. Today, you should explore this concept at work, where your innovative approach will be appreciated.





Pisces

Your tyke may be missing you, though it's for a good reason. Today, you may be tempted to offer to help a friend or relative or both, and as a result spread yourself too thin. Remember those nearest and dearest need you, too.



What does the moon say about your emotional nature? Master your emotions with a Natal Moon Report!