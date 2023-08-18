Your Daily MomScope for August 18, 2023





It takes a village to raise a child. Sometimes we need a little extra guidance from the stars to manage motherhood. Momscope is here to help.





Aries

What's the rush? There's plenty of time to get things taken care of -- no need to be in such a huge rush to get your baby to finish that bottle or build that block tower. Take it easy, your child will thank you.





Taurus

You long for adventure -- which means there are big travel plans to be made. Booking plane or train tickets is most likely not in the budget. But you and your little one can always construct a dream trip on paper today.





Gemini

Something could have you quite confused today. It could have to do with a work or fundraising project, most likely something in the paperwork. But if you buckle down and focus, you'll soon see your way clear of it and sort it out.





Cancer

Learning to roll with the punches is the key today. Your little one could show you how it's done in karate or gymnastics class. Or you might just remember that remaining flexible is the best way to get through the day.





Leo

So you now eat the ideal number of calories per day and limit your fat, sugar and salt intake. Talking about it a little will inspire others. Going on and on and on will only bore them. Choose your words wisely.



Need guidance? Your Numerology Reading is a mystic cheat-sheet to living your full potential.





Virgo

You don't have a lot of time for romance these days, it's true. So when a window of opportunity opens up today, seize the moment. Your other half will be thrilled if you make the first move, so choose your moment.





Libra

Things at home may not be balanced to your liking today. There's some issue that's keeping your tyke a little off-kilter, so see if you can get to the root of things. Once you figure out the problems, life will go back to normal.





Scorpio

Your little one works well with others. They know that they need to partner up with other kids at day care to plan that big tea party or puppet show. You should keep this in mind with your own big project today.





Sagittarius

With the family budget in mind, you might try packing a lunch for you and your little one today. Your home cooking will beat anything that's available in the food court or along the road -- tasty and nutritious and economical, what a combo!





Capricorn

This could very well be the day when you gain the recognition you deserve for past hard work. A pat on the back from your family for all those favors? Try to accept the praise graciously rather than asking what took them so long!





Aquarius

There's nothing like a little time away from it all to just relax in a quiet space all your own. Today would be a wonderful time to create your own little oasis of peace. If that fails, maybe you can borrow the kiddo's backyard fort.





Pisces

You have friends in high places, who may decide to show you how the other half lives today. Go ahead and make like a social butterfly and have a flutter at the high life. You can always come back to earth tomorrow.



Make sure you're on the right path! Your Personalized Career Horoscope is waiting with answers for you.