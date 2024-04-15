Your Daily MomScope for April 15, 2024





It takes a village to raise a child. Sometimes we need a little extra guidance from the stars to manage motherhood. Momscope is here to help.





Aries

The focus is on money today and bringing some balance. It would be nice if more came in than went out. If you're ready to think outside the box, you can come up with a way to make that happen -- and soon.





Taurus

They say you know you're a mom when you catch yourself humming the Rubber Ducky song in the shower. Today, you are a keen observer of other people's behavior -- more specifically, that of your little one, and may notice something important.





Gemini

It's a great day to roll up your sleeves and get to work. You might want to spruce up your workspace or improve efficiency in some way. At home, the chores will seem to do themselves -- if you can get the kiddos to pitch in.





Cancer

If the passion side of your relationship has been a little lukewarm, it's time to turn up the heat. Head out on the town for a gourmet meal to get things started. After that, you're set to sizzle, so enjoy your time together.





Leo

There are plotters among us. Someone at the daycare might urge your little one to throw in with a big toy-tossing riot or food fight. Fortunately, you can nip any such subversive behavior in the bud today. Good thing.



Virgo

With a little analysis, you can make the unseen visible today. Objects around the house keep vanishing, then turn up in logical places like behind the sofa cushion. But if they disappear into the kiddo's room, then it's anyone's guess!





Libra

You may find you're protective of your material possessions today -- and with good reason. It's okay to want to put some things out of the reach of little fingers or that indoor softball game. You can find just the right spot once you look.





Scorpio

Your energy is high -- and so is your magnetism. Use it to draw helpful people to you who can help you get a leg up. Lunch with a colleague could result in a very useful contact. Follow up on this networking opportunity.





Sagittarius

You may awake from a very intense dream today. If it upsets you or concerns your little one, don't ignore it. Talk it out with a friend or relative who can help you make sense of what it all means. Then you can have sweet dreams tonight.





Capricorn

They say you know you're a mom when you stop wondering what that blob on your blouse is. Today, though, you may want to make an extra effort to wear something free of jelly stains and professional-looking. Be ready to move up.





Aquarius

It's okay to want a little privacy today. You need to ponder something deeply, most likely to do with your career. Grab a few moments whenever you can, such as when your tyke is at a class or practice. It's important you do this today.





Pisces

Some sort of emotional situation may await you at work. It could be a coworker needs your support. Sometimes a little sympathetic listening is all that's needed to turn things around -- and that's something you excel at.



