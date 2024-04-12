Your Daily MomScope for April 12, 2024





Aries

If you try to rush ahead, you'll only fall behind today. Paradoxically, slowing down helps you accomplish more. And the tyke will appreciate a more leisurely pace when you both go out for that stroll down the lane.





Taurus

This is a fine day for you and your little one to appreciate the beauty all around you. You might find it in the way the trees dance in the wind, downtown window displays, a free concert in the park -- whatever strikes your fancy.





Gemini

You've got a million projects you want to get a start on today. But it might be more productive to pick one or two and finish them as well. And you'll want to leave time for the friends who likely will be dropping by.





Cancer

You are an amazing cook, and today's the day to pass on some of your skill and knowledge. Let your little ones whisk an egg or roll out some dough. Those little hands will love cutting the cookies or biscuits into fun shapes.





Leo

Where there's a will there's a way. You can achieve your goals, although you might have to revise your financial strategy to do so. Today you will have the insight to know just what is needed. Follow your intuition.



Virgo

You may not want to be so quick to tidy up after your baby today. They can start by picking up after themselves, like putting away a game or toy when they are finished playing. It's never too soon to begin to develop good habits.





Libra

This is a good day to practice a little self-sufficiency. You'll find you get more done on your own, even though it's difficult to leave your kiddo for even a short time. But once you're on the move, you'll enjoy the solo experience.





Scorpio

Your planning skills come to the aid of your tyke today. They may want to give a big party but are stuck for ideas. You'll know just which games and treats and surprises will make it a big hit with the whole gang.





Sagittarius

You need a breather -- literally. Why not sign up for a Mommy and Me yoga class? You'll get to practice breathing techniques while your tyke wows them with that posture that involves the toes in the mouth. What fun!





Capricorn

Watch your little one as they build that block tower, simply picking up the pieces and starting over if it doesn't work out. You can use the same combination of drive and determination to your advantage today.





Aquarius

If another mom at daycare needs a hand, go out of your way to extend one today. You just might make a new friend by being helpful. Speaking of closeness, it's all about some intimate moments with the other half come evening.





Pisces

Focus on forging positive relationships at work and elsewhere today. There are coworkers who are negative influences and should be avoided. Make liaisons with warm, generous people, not just the ones you feel sorry for.



