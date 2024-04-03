Your Daily MomScope for April 03, 2024





Aries

Remember that lesson you gave your kiddo about playing nice with kitty or the kids at daycare? You may have to remember this at work or when dealing with other people today. You can be forceful but still use tact.





Taurus

With today's energy, switch your sneakers for your most business-like shoes, because this is a day to put your best foot forward. You'll make strides toward your career goal if you go out of your way to impress a higher up. Stand out from the crowd.





Gemini

Today ushers in a favorable period for getting the word out. Stash little notes of encouragement around the house for your tyke such as, 'You're the best!' or 'Thanks for helping out!' and the like. For yourself, send out some resumes and network.





Cancer

With today's energy, you'll find that the crazier the idea, the better. Go ahead and invite your kiddo to dress up in their wackiest outfit and play games in whatever creative way they want. You might be surprised by what you both come up with.





Leo

Today's energy kicks off a cycle in which you may find your reputation precedes you -- mostly in a good way. This is no time to rest on your laurels, though. Follow up by seizing every opportunity to advance in your career or a project.



Virgo

Today's energy helps you get down to practicalities in the days ahead. You will be able to get a lot done if you stay focused. You might help the little one master a useful skill, such as crawling or counting, for good measure.





Libra

Today's energy initiates a favorable new cycle. You'll want to help your child explore the beautiful side of life. There are all sorts of new music to listen to, art and sunsets to view -- you'll find it's easy to add to the list.





Scorpio

Today's energy in your opposite sign puts an emphasis on relationships and the need to compromise. Make sure to practice what you preach in this regard around your little one -- they're watching you and patterning their future behavior on you.





Sagittarius

Today it's best to pay attention to details. The tyke will appreciate your reminding them to pack the fossil collection for Show and Tell. And the boss will be thrilled when you ensure the report is complete.





Capricorn

Today finds you concerned about being a good provider for your family. Today would be a good day to pat yourself on the back for the wonderful job you're doing. Why not treat your tyke to a dinner out, just the two of you?





Aquarius

What's going on here? Today, you may find your kiddo acting strangely or in a way that you simply can't comprehend. Relax; you don't need to have all the answers. They're most likely just being a kid, and trying new things is all a part of it.





Pisces

Today's energy highlights your artistic side. While your tyke's portfolio of art works continues to grow, you might try your own hand at a painting or two. Or scrapbooking or singing or dancing, whichever creative vehicle appeals to you.



