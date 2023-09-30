



Your Daily Work Horoscope for September 30, 2023. Discover your Daily Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

It's a time of renewal. If things have been going wrong, then they've been excellent compost for your current projects. And like any plant, your success is growing too slowly to sit next to and watch.





Taurus

Your relationship with the office has its ups and downs, and you're in a valley. You're not feeling particularly passionate about what you do these days, but if you sit tight, the spark will return.





Gemini

You're too ready to jump in. If you take things a bit slower, you'll give yourself more time to do some calculating. The bottom line might tell you to let someone else take on this one.





Cancer

Swinging between indecision and resolution can be exhausting for anyone. You may not be able to stop yourself from going back and forth. But until you do, be careful making work decisions.





Leo

You should look at issues deeply, but don't forget that what's beneath the surface shouldn't sway your decisions. Make choices based on the practical outcome, not the emotional one.



Virgo

It feels like you'll never finish. Having unrealistic goals is a common characteristic of employers. You have to set them straight, but be careful how you communicate.





Libra

Today should play right to your greatest strengths: reliability and follow-through. Tackle new ideas and projects with enthusiasm, and don't get distracted by side issues or competing coworkers.





Scorpio

Sometimes energy is focused outward, and sometimes it should be focused inward. People are drawn to you now. Enjoy the attention, but don't waste time on output.





Sagittarius

Dreams tell you about your subconscious, and daydreams tell you about more practical matters. Focus on the internal picture if you're trying to figure out the right career path.





Capricorn

Being around power and prestige is always energizing, but look for more down-to-earth ways to get motivated. Your friends might not give you exactly the same buzz, but they can help you out.





Aquarius

You may not have deep feelings one way or the other about your career. That attitude has its trade-offs. Enjoy the lack of stress for now. Worry about advancement down the line.





Pisces

Some people will just keep pushing until you stop them. Don't let anyone treat you like a doormat. The sharks you're swimming with will respect you for it.



