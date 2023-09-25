



Your Daily Work Horoscope for September 25, 2023. Discover your Daily Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

Do you really have health concerns, or are you just looking for a way out? The details may be driving you just that crazy. Not letting yourself off the hook is your big challenge of the day.





Taurus

This is beginning to seem like courtship. You're being wooed today, but don't forget that you're in it for the cash, no matter how much of a good time you're being treated to.





Gemini

Something important is hidden, but it isn't locked away, so you might be able to spot it if you look carefully. Once you've locked it in your sights, you'll be golden.





Cancer

Things collapse and expand. You'll focus on ever smaller issues, then suddenly be making long-range plans. You can handle it all in turn, so bring it on.





Leo

You'll finally tame your impulsiveness, if only by necessity. Being thrifty and conservative and being hasty are mutually exclusive, so exercising caution is a good thing to master.



Virgo

Don't let the day end without accomplishment. What achievements would you need under your belt to consider it a great day? Make a list and check it twice, then start attacking it.





Libra

Is someone holding a grudge? They're not saying. You need to be as meticulous and perceptive as possible if you want to figure them out. Start by being a good listener.





Scorpio

Someone is keeping secrets, and during a planning session, of all things. No one can make educated decisions without all the facts, so you'll have to ferret them out on your own.





Sagittarius

You've put off asking for a raise for so long that one more day won't hurt you, even though it feels like it might. Bite you tongue and bide your time. It's the best strategy.





Capricorn

Make the most of your time in limbo. Try as you might, you just can't connect with the people you need to, long distance or otherwise. That makes it the perfect day to do research.





Aquarius

If someone doesn't want you to look closely, that should be a big, fat red flag. If it isn't, then you're letting greed get the better of you. Take a deep breath, stay grounded, and cover the details now.





Pisces

You seem more interested in your own projections than in real people. And since business is all about connections, yours are illusory. Take time to learn a new thing about all your contacts.



