Your Daily Work Horoscope for September 17, 2023
Aries
Make sure folks know you're available, and don't be shy about asking for help when needed. Teamwork is important now, and you're a vital player when it comes to getting anything done.
Taurus
You've been loyal and dependable for long enough to deserve a little break. Indulge yourself, within reason. After a bit of enjoyment and entertainment, you'll be good to go again.
Gemini
If you want to criticize the competition, make sure you separate fact from fiction. You can make a strong case by sticking to the truth, so don't compromise just to win.
Cancer
Work is not the right place for socializing. Everyone is all work and no play today. Keep the idle chitchat to a minimum, at least until this phase passes.
Leo
Authority figures in some circles are like celebrities. It's not necessary to idolize yours, but the least you should do is respect them. Give it a try today.
Virgo
Soul-searching can be a form of research. You need to know once and for all how you feel about a person, place, or project. You can't move forward until you figure things out.
Libra
Don't look too closely at your alliances. The last thing you need is to come face-to-face with what's better left beneath the surface. If it's any consolation, these relationships will soon mend.
Scorpio
You can only put so much force into the situation. What it really comes down to is simple mechanics. So check out your workflow systems and make the necessary repairs.
Sagittarius
All of your tasks seem beneath you today, but try to do them anyway. Glory may or may not be down the road. In the meantime, focus on the mundane.
Capricorn
You've been spending so much time in the office, your new nickname should be Old Faithful. Try to remember that relaxation is part of life too. In other words, leave on time.
Aquarius
You're dealing with an eccentric colleague, and just how you work things out is up in the air. Don't be vexed by them today. At least they're not boring.
Pisces
Just can't get in touch with your intuition? Set the stage for a meditative meeting of sorts. Lay the equivalent of a beautiful table, lower the lights, and wait for inspiration to strike.
