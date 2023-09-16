Your Daily Work Horoscope for September 16, 2023





Aries

Exactly why are you working so hard? Simply to amass possessions? Having the right motivation is one way to make sure your hard work will pay off.





Taurus

Can't imagine how one colleague can even relate to others? If their friendship took you by surprise, you're certainly not prepared for their romance. Get ready to be shocked.





Gemini

Parts of work can feel like a chore. If settling accounts is one of them, then you're out of luck. There's no one to pass this particular task on to, so dig in.





Cancer

You're in your element. Mix and mingle! In fact, consider the office one big party. You can charm your way to the top, so start today.





Leo

Figure out what it takes. There's no such thing as being too stubborn when your career is at stake. Dig in your heels or stick to your guns. Whatever metaphor works for you.



Virgo

A yearning to experience something foreign is keeping you from your work. You and your job would both be better off if you scratched the itch. Add up your vacation days.





Libra

You're a problem solver, and you can figure this one out too. If you were eating too much, you'd go on diet. If you were overspending, you'd make a budget. So what will you do with coworkers?





Scorpio

Don't let an opportunity slip by, even if it seems less than ideal. Having a stronger opponent is rare for you but not unheard of. If you don't compromise now, you'll lose your leverage.





Sagittarius

The wide-open landscape is beautiful! Too bad those small details keep getting in the way. Keep your eye on the big picture, but don't forget to address the smaller issues.





Capricorn

Nobody pays retail anymore. Why should you? That's a catchy phrase but there are no discounts to be had today. You'll have to be economical another way.





Aquarius

An old boss is getting boring. They taught you all you know, so treat them like an old relative. Indulge them by listening, then get on with your work.





Pisces

Hard facts aren't the whole story. Sometimes the softer approach is the most effective. Turn your presentation into poetry and woo your colleagues into compliance.



