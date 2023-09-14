



Your Daily Work Horoscope for September 14, 2023. Discover your Daily Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

You'll achieve a right of passage. Or will you go through a hazing? Whatever the initiation ritual, you're moving on to a new level, so embrace it with enthusiasm.





Taurus

Something is lighting a fire under you. Whether it's real or imagined, you still have time to shop around, so don't take the first assignment or job offered to you.





Gemini

A little communication means a lot, whether with colleagues or acquaintances. Don't just hope things will go the way you want them to. Take the initiative





Cancer

Your emotions are easily aroused, and for good reason. Your excellent memory is at work again. Use it as your compass when navigating your way through work today.





Leo

"This is only a test." Without those words, certain sounds would be frightening. With them, they're to be ignored. Take the latter approach when it comes to doing boring assignments.



Virgo

Some may wonder how you can remain so high-spirited, and you may not even know the answer. It's your true sense of purpose shining through all the tedium, if that means anything to you or to them.





Libra

If you always feel that you have to choose between being selfish and being selfless, then you're not doing something right. Being a team player feels much more win/win.





Scorpio

You're not out for gain, you just want to be of service. Who are you kidding? Not even you. You're in it for the money just like everyone else at the office, so don't feel forced to hide it.





Sagittarius

Your team is working together better than ever. Stand back and let others take the lead for a while. Good ideas are generated when everybody feels they have a stake in the outcome.





Capricorn

If your ancestors are breathing down your neck fairly regularly, then it could be time to make a decision, but it's not the one you think. Family and career don't have to be opposites, so relax.





Aquarius

Some kind of electricity is being generated at the office. Make sure it's something you can use. Keep it less like lightning bolts and more like a steady current.





Pisces

Being lost in the clouds is one thing, but being delusional is something else entirely. A coworker is beyond wearing rose-colored glasses. Don't let their illusions pull the wool over your eyes.



