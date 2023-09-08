



Your Daily Work Horoscope for September 08, 2023. Discover your Daily Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

You need to slow down. Your career shouldn't trump everything else in your life. Even if your cat is your only family, you're overdue for spending time with it.





Taurus

Preaching won't get them anywhere. You're due a personal day, and nothing can keep you from taking one. Let the office know your plans are firm.





Gemini

Are you putting the blame on others out of desperation, or are they really holding you back? If that's unclear at this point, then reserve judgment until things are brought out in the open.





Cancer

Just how you convey your ideas is key. Being as clear as possible is the best way to avoid problems at work. Others may misinterpret you, but colleagues never should.





Leo

You mean well, but good intentions are not enough. If you want to do your job well, your first task is to find out what your boss really needs. Listen for a while, then act.



Virgo

If you have to choose between hard work and love, choose hard work. It always pays off, and in this case it leads right to what you were really looking for in the first place.





Libra

You can't be perfect every day. You're feeling off-kilter, one way or another. Whether you're sad or sentimental, it's not a good mood to be in, so focus on work instead of yourself.





Scorpio

It's up to you to act professionally. Getting along with others is something most people learn in kindergarten, but some in the office still haven't figured it out. Even so, don't treat them like children.





Sagittarius

It's time to start swinging or get out of the ring. You've been on the ropes long enough. You know what you need to do. The only hard part is moving. If you need a little push, ask for help.





Capricorn

Your stamina is truly amazing. Good results feed the flames, but how do you keep going until you get them? Imagine yourself as a perpetual motion machine.





Aquarius

Your first response it to flail away at any restriction, but you'll get further if you take a deep breath instead. Being reined in is to your advantage, so don't try and fight it.





Pisces

If you're getting the general feeling the group needs something different, chances are others feel the same way. And if the change that's called for is new leadership, step up to the plate.



