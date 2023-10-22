



Your Daily Work Horoscope for October 22, 2023. Discover your Daily Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

Things could always get worse. If you think you're frustrated with the details now, you should count your lucky stars you're not dealing with something even more plodding.





Taurus

If you were involved in a courtship, would you be your most charming or your most abrasive? The answer is clear, so why aren't you making the right choices for the office?





Gemini

Stress over bills can be corrosive. Don't let it keep you from concentrating enough to get the job done, or you'll just end up with more bills due and less to pay them with.





Cancer

You may not consider yourself the analytical type, but you already have the experience it takes to figure out the big picture. Use the skills you've learned, then go from the general to the specific.





Leo

Being thrifty has only gotten you so far. Something's got to give. There's no point in reassessing your strategies and plans until you review the budget, so put on your visor and sharpen your red pencil.



Virgo

Don't kick back and consider it a great day based on your first achievement. You have the potential to tidy up the loose ends and start fresh in more areas than one, then move on to helping colleagues.





Libra

You're too perceptive to keep socializing when someone has work to do, but others aren't as sharp as you are. You'll have to be blunt if you want to get anything accomplished.





Scorpio

Intrigue among friends makes you wish you could escape. Block things out in the most productive way possible. It's the perfect scenario: lose yourself in work.





Sagittarius

A fundamental difference in approach is causing yet another difficulty. You might be into grand schemes, but your boss wants details. It drives you crazy, but the two of you are complementary.





Capricorn

Don't lose contact with your connections even if they're now long-distance. Do your research when someone slips off the radar, because not much can be achieved without them.





Aquarius

Some things you can't cut and paste. Each project requires its own agenda today, even if it feels like you've done them all a hundred times. The major differences are beneath the surface.





Pisces

Feeling a bit too critical of a certain coworker? You could be projecting. Think of them as your mirror image and you'll figure out who you're really dealing with.



