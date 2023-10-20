Your Daily Work Horoscope for October 20, 2023





Aries

Initiating something at the office takes some boldness. But while you want the sparks to fly, you don't want actual combustion. Be very careful how you state your case.





Taurus

When a coworker is pompous and you're arrogant, you won't accomplish much. What you both need is to work together to get the job done, so put your egos aside.





Gemini

A little playful banter never hurt anyone. Fun debate sets the mood for the day. Whether you're arguing over accounts or the best type of doughnut, keeping things light is the best approach.





Cancer

You might deserve a break. Who doesn't? But can you afford it? Work stacked on your desk will just make you nervous even if you're away from it. Wait until you can breathe a bit easier.





Leo

It seems like nobody understands you, but that isn't the issue. The real problem is communication in general. If you can bypass normal channels to get your point across, you'll be heard.



Virgo

With so much happening at work, you just can't afford to be rigid, but that doesn't mean you should be spineless. Think of yourself as a tree in a the wind and be flexible without breaking.





Libra

Don't just sit there waiting for direction. Be more active and start taking the initiative. In fact, you could start directing colleagues. They're already looking to you for answers.





Scorpio

Some bosses remain a big problem until you challenge them to a duel. That's not as gory as it sounds, but if you do need to throw down the gauntlet, be prepared for a showdown.





Sagittarius

You're feeling especially good right now, so treat yourself to a little something extra. You can get away with almost anything right now, so use this newfound freedom to relax a little.





Capricorn

Even those who thrive on problems have their limit, and you're hitting yours. Business is business, but if you just can't stomach it today, forward all calls and ignore the emails.





Aquarius

Fixed ideas and creativity are contradictions. You'll never fix a certain problem if you keep trying the same solution over and over. Call in a colleague for a fresh perspective.





Pisces

If you have a big decision to make, you'd do well to balance your intellect and instinct. If you come up against a big conflict, you'll need to keep researching until you find the right answers.



