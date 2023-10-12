



Your Daily Work Horoscope for October 12, 2023. Discover your Daily Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

You need something new to fuel your love of life. You won't get it from work, but you don't have to look elsewhere. You aren't the only one at work who feels this way, so organize an adventure club.





Taurus

The higher up you go, the more choices you have. Pick carefully, no matter how much of a hurry you're in. Those breathing down your neck will be the first to complain if you don't shop around.





Gemini

Some days it's good to feel like a turtle. Someone has to take the initiative, but why should it be you? Advice for today is to let someone else in the office stick their neck out.





Cancer

A quick mind isn't enough. If you're somewhat suspicious, that's not suspicious enough. Turn your antennas to high today or an important signal will go under the radar.





Leo

If you think you can have a good time with anyone, you'll meet someone who changes your opinion. Some people are hard to work with, and not even you can change them. All you can do is endure.



Virgo

Are you in kindergarten or at the office? Everyone is feeling combative, even you. How counterproductive. Don't let problems with colleagues bury your true sense of purpose.





Libra

Is a certain colleague really as bad as all that? Of course, your opinion is more about you than them. So what does that tell you about your work ethic? Is it great or awful or somewhere in between?





Scorpio

You and a colleague are both from another planet when it comes to today's argument, so don't bother trying to explain your opinions, especially to Earthlings.





Sagittarius

What the office needs is a bit of energy. Don't take that the wrong way. You don't have to love it or hate it to get the most out of today's vibe. You only have to work with things the way they are.





Capricorn

The stars emphasize flexibility at work. If a brand-new situation comes up, don't cling to old ways. That will just hurt more than it helps in the end. Embrace change. It's coming fast!





Aquarius

Why look at vacations as a series of prison breaks? Life's too short to work all the time, but it's also too short to have such a bad attitude. Lighten up on the clock, not just off of it.





Pisces

Your tasks just keep getting more and more confusing, and now you feel lost. A colleague is leading the way through the maze. Just hope it's not the blind leading the blind.



