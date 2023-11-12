



Your Daily Work Horoscope for November 12, 2023. Discover your Daily Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

Be careful with communication. To get a fire going, you need more than a spark and tinder. You need air, and lots of it. Don't let an office argument explode into something more.





Taurus

Should you stay or should you go? It's the age-old question regarding any office job. Unless you're a temp, you don't have to know the answer today, so table it until tomorrow.





Gemini

If you only focus on the words, that's the only information you'll get. If you widen your focus, you'll see there is a lot going on in this discussion. It might not be what you want to hear.





Cancer

If you listened to your internal talk more often, you'd find yourself walking on the wild side a bit more than you do. But then you could find yourself without a job too. Filter what you hear.





Leo

Stick to the subject at hand. Remember that it's teamwork, not a party, so don't get sidetracked by a need to socialize. You can get your fill of that after hours and on your days off.



Virgo

Work issues require cold logic, not confrontation, no matter how invested you are. Do your best to keep the hothead in you under wraps. The outcome is ultimately up to you.





Libra

Don't dwell on the things you can't or shouldn't say at the office. Everyone is under the same constraints, so don't let them make you feel too conflicted. Keep it professional.





Scorpio

Don't bother. It won't pay off. If everything were just right, the risk you're considering still might not go as planned. As things stand, an unusual minor detail is guaranteed to trip you up.





Sagittarius

Watch your dealings with others. A colleague is doing their best to make you feel inferior. If you try philosophizing but can't really get deep, simply move on to other topics.





Capricorn

If you act flighty, you'll attract flighty people. And if you act like a hard worker, well, in that case you have to actually do the hard work, but you can see where the argument is going.





Aquarius

It doesn't have to be a sizzling affair for you to enjoy the office, but some kind of spark would be nice. You'll have to build your own bonfire, so get creative about it.





Pisces

You can easily see through people and figure out what they really mean now, despite the general aura of unclear thinking that permeates the workplace. Your energy is consistently on point.



