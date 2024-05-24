Your Daily Work Horoscope for May 24, 2024





Aries

There's no sense in staying in a job or career that isn't doing it for you any more. If you feel like you're running in place, maybe it's time to reevaluate your duties or look elsewhere.





Taurus

Few things are more convincing than a sincere, heartfelt smile. Complaining won't get you anywhere. Turn on the charm if you really want to get your way.





Gemini

Don't sign anything until you're absolutely sure you aren't in over your head. Put off any negotiations until you get a handle on exactly who you're dealing with.





Cancer

Don't hesitate to ask for exactly what you want. The other party will be more than willing to oblige. You're in a great negotiating position right now.





Leo

You need a new strategy for dealing with cutthroat colleagues. But don't toss your ethics out the window in the race to the top. As they say: if you can't beat 'em, join 'em.



Virgo

Success is yours if you're willing to put in the extra effort. Resist the urge to cut corners now and you won't have to clean up any messes later. Any job worth doing is worth doing well.





Libra

Logic will prevail, but it might take longer than you'd like. Just when you thought everyone was ready to move forward, an interloper comes along and throws the whole process into disarray.





Scorpio

Take advantage of your commanding lead. There's no reason to wait around for people who don't get it to catch up. Let them figure it out on their own time.





Sagittarius

A new assignment may not be in your job description, but it is your responsibility. Be a good sport about this one. You never know who's taking notes.





Capricorn

You're the only one who's going to say what everyone else is thinking. After all, you aren't afraid of telling people exactly what's on your mind. Don't hold back, especially today.





Aquarius

You won't get far by making enemies now, so keep your cards close to your chest until you know who's really on your side. Sometimes you have to bluff.





Pisces

Everyone notices a selfless contribution. Devoting yourself wholeheartedly to the needs of the group now will pay big dividends later when you're yearning for some downtime.



