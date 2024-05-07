



Your Daily Work Horoscope for May 07, 2024. Discover your Daily Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

Competition with a coworker is about to come to a head. There are real consequences at stake, and you'll need to give it all your effort if you're going to come out ahead.





Taurus

When in doubt, self-promote. No one ever got a job by selling themselves short. You're the right person for this assignment. If your boss isn't aware of all your qualifications, fill in the blanks.





Gemini

Maybe it's time to ask for a formal evaluation, especially if everyone's raving about your performance lately. It's time to turn those compliments into the raise or promotion you've been waiting for.





Cancer

Now's a bad time to jump the gun. There's too much going on for serious consideration. The secret to your success is timing, so wait until that storm passes at work, then pounce.





Leo

Find some common ground and learn how to work together. Everyone will appreciate it. Competition is fair game, but an outright rivalry with a coworker isn't productive now.



Need guidance? Your Numerology Reading is a mystic cheat-sheet to living your full potential.





Virgo

Contrary to popular belief, you're not the advice maven. In fact, you barely have time to do your own job. Come up with a new strategy to deal with the coworkers who can't function without your help.





Libra

Figure out what's really bothering you, then come up with a plan to change it. After all, a vague feeling of dissatisfaction is not a good reason to jump ship just yet.





Scorpio

Some things are best said in person. You can't fully convey meaning or subtlety in email. Think twice before sending. You never know when a missive might end up in the wrong hands.





Sagittarius

Choose your battles wisely and only fight the really important ones. You may not always agree with where the group is going, but teamwork requires compromise. You'll all come out ahead.





Capricorn

Before you procrastinate, figure out what's holding you back. Plow through that pile of papers first thing in the morning and you'll be able to leave work where it belongs: at the office.





Aquarius

Doing the job right is more important than doing it quickly, and sometimes that means doing it the hard way. Make sure a quick fix you've devised doesn't have any hidden pitfalls.





Pisces

Your negotiating skills will serve you well when dealing with a sticky work situation in the near future. Don't talk faster than you think or you could end up promising things you can't deliver.



What does your moon sign mean? Learn more about your emotional world with a Moon Sign Reading! 🌙