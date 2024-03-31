



Your Daily Work Horoscope for March 31, 2024.





Aries

Don't be surprised if your inner skeptic comes out and screams its head off. You need to listen. If you have any doubts about a new candidate, deal or proposal, put off making a decision.





Taurus

Why resist? After all, it's a good day. If a power struggle has been brewing, let yourself out of the ring. You can kiss the whole thing goodbye later, whatever side you end up on.





Gemini

You need a gentle reminder that you're at work, not among friends. You can surround yourself with like-minded people after hours if that's what you enjoy. For now, keep your opinions to yourself.





Cancer

If you thought your career would only go up, join the rest of the crowd. The only thing rising sky-high these days is doubt. Count your blessings and hang on to your sense of accomplishment.





Leo

Making it through the day takes more willpower than you can muster. Letting yourself off the hook isn't your only option, though. You can do more than endure if you find the key to your motivation.



Virgo

Don't get sidetracked just yet. There's still too much happening in the office for you to be wanting to be off work. For you to stay focused, there's no such thing as being too rigid.





Libra

You'll have time for your friends later. For now, stay focused on colleagues. Whether you're their ersatz leader or the real one, they're looking to you for answers. Make sure you have some.





Scorpio

You may feel like you're in the midst of a career crisis, but actually your career is caught up in a storm bigger than you. It's a whirlwind, but don't get too ruffled. It'll be over soon enough.





Sagittarius

You're in luck. The bigger your risk, the more you'll win. Take out your secret list of things you've been meaning to ask from your boss. Start at the top and work your way down.





Capricorn

Business problems are literally all around you. At least you know it's not personal. You may feel you deserve more than you're getting, but history has other ideas.





Aquarius

End your workday on an upswing. The way to do it is not to win but to compromise. A power struggle has you thinking otherwise, but being fair should be your only course of action.





Pisces

It's impossible not to get carried away in the drama swirling around you. Don't force yourself to ignore it. Dive right in when it comes to the problems of your colleagues, dirty details and all.



