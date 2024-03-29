Your Daily Work Horoscope for March 29, 2024





Aries

Your intuition is in overdrive. Don't suppress it even if it's unsettling. Your first instinct is to tell yourself not to be silly, but this time you should definitely be paying attention.





Taurus

Socializing over lunch is a must. Saying no means so much more than you're not hungry. Eating at your desk may be appealing, but you'd be missing out on a lot more than a fortune cookie.





Gemini

Make sure your thoughts are clear, because colleagues' minds are muddled. There's no point in suffering through all the infighting when no one knows what it is they're trying to accomplish.





Cancer

Something seems like a brilliant idea now, but it could turn out to be a disaster in the future. Don't make any big decisions today. Run it by at least one other person before you move forward.





Leo

Being modest is a good personal quality, but it's not helping you get ahead. It's time to toot your own horn. Take your cue from colleagues and start learning how to run your own PR machine.



Virgo

You can't count on anyone else for help simply because you don't even know what to ask for yet. Make getting organized your first priority. You just may find you have what it takes to go it alone.





Libra

If you get upset at the tiniest change to your schedule, it's time for a reality check. Why so much emotion about a simple detour? Figure out why you need a security blanket at the office.





Scorpio

You may not be enjoying deep conversations today, but you are connecting on some kind of intellectual level. Use the strange feeling to generate a totally new kind of drive.





Sagittarius

It's hard to compromise your ideals, and you shouldn't have to. But what's being asked of you isn't infringing on your personal philosophy. With some introspection, find out why you're resisting.





Capricorn

Don't let the office make you feel like an old dog, or act like one either. Change takes some getting used to even if it's simply a new idea. But you should be up for learning a new trick or two.





Aquarius

You want nothing more than to knock out the bigger issues on your desk, but it's the small details that are tripping you up. Deal with them first, then move on to the bigger stuff.





Pisces

You can put the romance back into even the most boring of tasks with only a minimal amount of creativity. The first thing on your to-do list should be getting inspired.



