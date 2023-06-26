



Your Daily Work Horoscope for June 26, 2023. Discover your Daily Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

You are averse to investigating. Is it because you aren't the suspicious type or because you're afraid of what you'll find? Either way, follow the bread crumbs.





Taurus

Being prepared for romance has a practical side too. You can't date if you can't afford dinner and a movie. Staying at work may seem dull, but it will put you in the right position.





Gemini

When you get disturbing correspondence, your first impulse is to eat. Your second is to eat. And your third is...well, you get it. Try to remember that it's business related, not tummy related.





Cancer

Put yourself first for the time being. If you have the option to go home early and that's what you need to do, go for it. If you feel like you deserve a raise, make your case.





Leo

Someone has to step up to the plate and it might as well be you. Once you've put on the CEO's shoes and walked a mile in them, you won't want to take another step in your old ones.



Receive a personalized guide to the next year of your life with a 12 Months Personal Transits Report.





Virgo

A day in the office is destined to be a productive one, but if you're inclined to take a personal day, no one will blame you. Either way, now's the time to reward yourself for a job well done.





Libra

People do all kinds of things to calm their emotions, and overindulging in food is just one. Bending paper clips, straightening your desk, all are definitely recognizable signs of stress.





Scorpio

Someone is sucking up to you, all right. Ignore the overt signs at your peril, because this could be a stronger force than your morals.





Sagittarius

Being inspired is great, but you have to be practical too. Your project can be grounded now or later, after plenty of hard work has been put into it. Luckily for you, it's not your choice.





Capricorn

You're very conscientious about your job, but can you bring more passion to it? Imagine yourself in the role of a good provider if that's what it takes to drum up enthusiasm.





Story continues

Aquarius

When everything starts to seem old hat, it's time to learn something new. It doesn't have to be on the company clock. Don't rule out night classes on your own dollar.





Pisces

The long-term implications of your current career path may be weighing heavily on you. Your life is an unexplored path demanding your attention, even as you try to focus on more immediate tasks.



Need guidance? Your Numerology Reading is a mystic cheat-sheet to living your full potential.