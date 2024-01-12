



Your Daily Work Horoscope for January 12, 2024. Discover your Daily Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

Do something healthy to stay physically fit, especially if your job only exercises your mind. Desk yoga is discreet, but it's just the beginning. It's critical to fit even more into your routine.





Taurus

Having a good time at work shouldn't be surprising. Look around and you'll notice some of your colleagues have more than their share of charm. Pour on your own if you want to sweeten things.





Gemini

Wondering if you'll ever see your ideas put into action? Waiting for your big break? Start doing some talking. Then don't be surprised when others take you seriously.





Cancer

Take some time today to connect with colleagues. Good relationships are what make the work flow smoothly, or flow at all for that matter. Grease the gears.





Leo

Review the budget, then review it again. And again. And again. You get the idea. Think of this as a lesson in finance, a free crash course in how to be as thrifty as your office needs to be to survive.



Virgo

Things are starting to make sense. It's not as sensational as the clouds parting, but in its small way your rainbow is being revealed. What's left are only completing and cleaning up.





Libra

You don't hold grudges. At least, you don't think you do. But that voice in your head tells you to resent a colleague. If you can't even remember the trespass, drown it out. If you can, address it.





Scorpio

You don't exactly live to be of service, but who does? Actually, a colleague in your midst enjoys it way more than you do. Do yourselves a favor and compare notes, then divvy up the chores.





Sagittarius

Don't be penny wise and pound foolish. You want to rush though things and be done with it, but the loose ends you leave could unravel your whole project. Tie things up tightly instead.





Capricorn

You've already made up your mind, but now you need the facts to support your position. Do some research and build your case before opening your mouth to spill the beans.





Aquarius

It's one of those days. Everyone has a different agenda, yet you're all interdependent. Take care when dealing with colleagues or risk being pulled in the wrong direction.





Pisces

You're too critical of colleagues. It doesn't help anyone to point out only mistakes. Try to be more helpful in your critiques. You may not think you can stomach that, but give it a try anyway.



