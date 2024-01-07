



Your Daily Work Horoscope for January 07, 2024. Discover your Daily Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

New ideas make you want to get on the phone or send emails, but don't broadcast the news yet. If you need an emotional outlet, share with friends and family, but not with colleagues.





Taurus

You know right away when a colleague is on the wrong track. Speak up. You have the skills to communicate effectively without ruffling any feathers, at least for today.





Gemini

Before you start talking, take into account how your words could impact your reputation. Others take you seriously, so don't make promises you can't keep. You're better off keeping things flexible.





Cancer

You have enough energy for two. Too bad you don't have a double. As it is, you can only hope to burn off the excess in productive ways. Luckily for you, you have a lot of tasks to choose from.





Leo

You're as sensitive as the next person, but maintaining goodwill is more important to you than feeling slighted. Not so your colleagues. If you feel like you're walking on eggshells, you are.



Virgo

The office suddenly feels new, and not in a good way. Whether it's different people, a vibe in the air, or a change inside you, the best way to get comfortable is to spend time with colleagues.





Libra

If you thrive on routine, you'll need to take a crash course in flexibility today. Nothing is safe from disruption, right down to the shortest conversation. Don't bother trying to make any progress.





Scorpio

It's not a good day for deep conversations, even though you're feeling somewhat intellectual. Harness your mental powers to accomplish your toughest goals.





Sagittarius

To say you're on different wavelengths is putting it mildly. The energy level of each of your colleagues is different today. That could mean ideal conditions for getting work done.





Capricorn

It goes without saying that when you're at work, you want to be somewhere else. But home isn't on your mind for a change. Wherever it is you'd rather be, it's not worth playing hooky.





Aquarius

You'd jump through hoops to get a certain task accomplished, but you don't have to act like a trained dog. You have to draw the line and it's not easy. In fact, it's harder than the work itself.





Pisces

Of course you feel like you're performing when you're at work. Everyone does, in case you're wondering. Some are just more comfortable wearing a professional mask than you are.



